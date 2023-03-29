UN Wants Democracy To Return To Myanmar After Dissolution Of Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD Party

The United Nations (UN) has voiced concern over the dissolution of Aung San Suu Kyi's political party at the hands of the military in Myanmar, demanding that the spirit of democracy in the country must be restored. Addressing reporters on Tuesday, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"I think this is another step in the direction that we would not like to be going into. We want to see a return to democracy in Myanmar," said Stephane Dujarric, according to ANI. "We would like to see the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other people who continue to be detained, and we will continue to work towards that," Dujarric added.

The spokesperson's remarks come after Myanmar's military-appointed election commission said that the ousted leader's National League for Democracy (NLD) party will be dissolved over its failure to register for a planned general election under a new law. The party is one of the 40 that have been unable to reach the military's deadline for registration.

What led to the NLD party's dissolution?

The elections have been dubbed a sham by many, including the NLD. Earlier in January this year, the Myanmar army granted a two-month period to parties to re-register themselves for the upcoming elections. However, critics have said that the polls will most likely be unfair and biased.

"We absolutely do not accept that an election will be held at a time when many political leaders and political activists have been arrested and the people are being tortured by the military," said Bo Bo Oo, an elected lawmaker from Kyi's party.

Political turmoil in the country began precisely in November 2020, when the NLD won the elections but was quickly subdued by the military. Soon after the victory, the army organised a coup and jailed Aung San Suu Kyi, citing poll fraud as the reason. However, experts were unable to find any evidence of electoral irregularities. Currently, Suu Kyi is serving a 33-year-long jail sentence after being convicted in several prosecutions upheld by the military. Her supporters have said that the charges against her stem from the ulterior motive of removing her from politics altogether.