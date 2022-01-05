UN Warns Harsh Winter In Afghanistan Aggravating Already Dire Conditions Faced By Millions

As Afghans are severely hit by looming political, economic and social crises, the United Nations on Tuesday warned that freezing winter in Afghanistan is exacerbating the already dire situation of millions of people. As per the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, severe snowfall and precipitation in Afghanistan have affected different places in the last 24 hours, hampering flight operations to and from Kabul Airport. UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric informed the media during a regular briefing in New York that “further snow and low temperatures are forecast in the coming days”.

Afghanistan's financial system has been in a free fall since the Taliban seized command of Kabul on August 15. The take over of the war-torn country by the Taliban has led to the consequent suspension of assistance, as well as halting of assets by numerous governments and global organisations, aggravating the current crises in Afghanistan.

UN providing wintersation aid amid heavy snowfall in Afghanistan

Last month, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously passed a resolution allowing assistance to reach Afghans who have been in desperate need of basic aid while trying to prevent funds from getting into the hands of the Taliban. In addition to this, since September 1, humanitarian organisations in Afghanistan have assisted 9 million people that require food relief. A total of 201, 000 youngsters are receiving treatment for acute malnutrition.

There are 4 million individuals that have access to healthcare. Further, wintersation aid has been provided to 110,000 individuals. Moreover, Dujarric added, that the humanitarian allies have provided seven million individuals across the nation with relief food supplies in December. In the winterisation assistance includes money, as well as non-food goods, which is being provided in various sections of the nation, citing Dujarric, UN reported.

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has underlined its continued worry for Afghanistan's millions of internally displaced people, while UNHCR is ramping up its commitment to provide timely winterisation aid to the most disadvantaged displaced families.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)