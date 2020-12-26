UN Welcomes Prisoners Exchange In Libya Under Supervision Of Joint Military Commission

The United Nations on Saturday welcomed the prisoners' swap between the two warring factions in Libya. The exchange took place under the supervision of the Joint Military Commission, a 10-member body that constitutes five representatives from each side. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) also thanked the tribal sheikhs and elders, who supported the prisoners' exchange.

The UNSMIL also took the opportunity to urge both sides to fully implement the ceasefire agreement signed in October, including the exchange of all prisoners.

1/2 UNSMIL welcomes the remarkable success registered today by the exchange of prisoners from both sides under the supervision of the Joint Military Commission (5+5), and thanks to the good offices of the tribal sheikhs and elders. pic.twitter.com/AiVEWyVONG — UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) December 25, 2020

2/2 The Mission takes this opportunity to urge both parties to accelerate the full implementation of the comprehensive ceasefire agreement, signed on October 23, 2020 in Geneva, including the exchange of all prisoners. pic.twitter.com/jYXQM9N1Uk — UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) December 25, 2020

Libya conflict

Unrest in Libya ushered into a more serious conflict after dictator Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The country was split between two factions, with the western region under the control of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj, the eastern region under the control of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar led Libyan National Army (LNA).

In April 2019, General Haftar and his Libyan National Army launched an offensive against the GNA forces based in the capital Tripoli. The military campaign suffered huge losses and eventually forced Haftar's forces to back down in June this year. Negotiations between the two sides began following the withdrawal of LNA to Sirte.

On October 23, the Libyan delegation consisting of five members each from both sides agreed to a permanent ceasefire brokered by the UN in Geneva. Apart from agreeing to exchange prisoners, a date for the next election in the country was also decided under the deal. The deal would also oversee the withdrawal of all foreign forces from the country within three months, however, no progress has been made on this front so far.

