UNAIDS Warns Against 'racist & Homophobic' Reporting On Monkeypox Cases

The United Nations AIDS agency has labelled the media coverage of the monkeypox virus as “racist and homophobic”, warning of exacerbating stigma and undermining the response to the growing outbreak. On Sunday, UNAIDS asserted that "a significant proportion of recent monkeypox cases has been identified amongst the gays, bisexuals and other men who have sex with other men." As a result, some media outlets were reporting the disease in a way that could fuel racist and homophobic stereotypes.

The UN agency explained that the transmission of monkeypox is more likely via close physical contact of a person with patients. It could affect anyone, UNAIDS emphasised. However, certain media organisations portrayed African and homosexual people in a way that could "reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma". First identified in 1970, the infection has been reported in over 100 countries as of now.

"Stigma and blame undermine trust and capacity to respond effectively during outbreaks like this one," said UNAIDS deputy executive director Matthew Kavanagh. "Experience shows that stigmatising rhetoric can quickly disable evidence-based response by stoking cycles of fear, driving people away from health services, impeding efforts to identify causes, and encouraging ineffective, punitive measures,” he added. It is pertinent to note that at least 11 African nations have declared Monkeypox an endemic.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection, most commonly found in tropical areas of west and central Africa. It has mild symptoms, with most infected people recovering in a few weeks. However, the strain that is currently seen spreading can prove fatal killing at least one in 100, experts warned.

The viral infection is often caused among those handling monkeys or eating undercooked meat. It can pass between humans via droplets in the air or touching the infected person. It was first discovered in 1958. The first human infection was recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970. The first case in the US and UK was reported in 2003 and 2018, respectively. As of now, at least 92 laboratory-confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of the disease have been reported from 12 nations across the world.

The Foreign Press Association, Africa registers its displeasure against media outlets using images of black people alongside stories of the #monkeypox outbreak in North America and the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/u32yWLELJg — FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION, AFRICA (@FPA_Africa) May 21, 2022

