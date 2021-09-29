UNESCO's IDUAI Celebrated On September 28; Theme, Significance, And All You Need To Know

The International Day for Universal Access of Information (IDUAI) is celebrated on September 28 every year to spread awareness on the importance of information sharing. The day was first constituted keeping in mind a fast developing world and the looming risks of the growing internet technology. Put in place by the United Nations, the day is observed across the world to expand laws on information so that a robust structure of sustainable policies can be developed.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) first introduced the IDUAI in light of the growth of information technology in the world. On November 17, 2015, UNESCO announced that the International Day for Universal Access of Information will be observed on September 28.

After the declaration, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) also decided to observe IDUAI. Multiple organisations and governmental bodies adhered to the declaration and continues to celebrate the day.

'The Right to Know – Building Back Better with Access to Information'

The idea behind the foundation of IDUAI remains to shed light on the universal access of information. The day promotes the idea of universal access to information, asserting the right of every individual to seek and give out knowledge. The day also sheds light on the importance of the Right to Freedom of Expression and the Right to Freedom of the Press.

The 2021 IDUAI theme was “The Right to Know – Building Back Better with Access to Information.” It highlighted the public’s need for accurate and reliable information in the fast-moving world. The importance of the right to information while the world struggles to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic was expressed through this year’s theme for the day.

Role of social media in fake news dissemination

Republic Media Network hosted a first-of-its-kind 'Social Media Summit' on September 26 to bring together the best minds from the emerging social media market landscape to discuss its massive potential as well as unforeseen challenges. During the summit, leading experts discussed 'The Fake against fake news'.

During the discussion, the panel aimed to understand the impact of COVID-19 in the usage of social media and most importantly, what does the future of social media in India looks like. The panel said that the spread of fake news was an important issue in today’s world. The panel members had also emphasized the need for a controlled environment for social media management as everyone with the internet has become a “broadcasting centre” today. The panel also discussed the importance of regulating the information being spread.

(Image: Shutterstock)