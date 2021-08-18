UNHCR Issues Non-Return Advisory For Afghan Nationals; Bans Forcible Return Of Refugees

The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, released a non-return advisory for Afghan nationals as the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15 after breaching the capital Kabul. The advisory called for a bar on forced returns of Aghan nationals and included asylum seekers who had their claims rejected. UNHCR had welcomed the recent actions taken by several states to temporarily halt deportations of failed asylum-seekers. UNHCR's advisory against forced returns to Afghanistan is supposed to remain in effect until security, rule of law and human rights conditions improve in the country to allow for safe and dignified returns.

UNHCR halts return of Afghanistan nationals

As security and peace deteriorated in Taliban insured Afghanistan, the UNHCR called on states to halt forcible deportation of Afghan nationals. This included nationals who had previously been determined not to be in need of international protection. The UNHCR shared its concern regarding the human rights violation against civilians in this evolving context including

women and girls

those perceived to have a current or past association with the Afghan government

international organisations

association with the international military force

UNHCR spokesperson backs the advisory

As the situation remained fluid and uncertain, UNHCR called for access to the territory to allow civilians fleeing Afghanistan and to ensure respect for the principle on non-refoulment of all times.

UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo iterated on the fact and said, "Since the beginning of the year, more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced as a result of conflict and insecurity. While civilians have so far only fled sporadically in fewer numbers to countries neighbouring Afghanistan, the situation continues to evolve rapidly." She added, "States that have a legal and moral responsibility to allow those fleeing Afghanistan to seek safety and to not forcibly return refugees."

Image Credits - AP