UNHRC Chief Calls For Dedicated Mechanism & Bold Action To Monitor Crisis In Afghanistan

During the United Nations Human Rights Council’s 31st special session on Afghanistan, UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called for a “dedicated mechanism” to closely monitor the situation unfolding in the war-ravaged nation with Taliban takeover. She urged the Human Rights Council to take “bold and vigorous action” to tackle the crisis and check the developing human rights situation in Afghanistan including the Taliban’s implementation of its promises with more focus on prevention.

Bachelet said, “I urge this Council to take bold and vigorous action, commensurate with the gravity of this crisis, by establishing a dedicated mechanism to closely monitor the evolving human rights situation in Afghanistan, including – in particular – the Taliban's implementation of its promises, with a focus on prevention.”

“I further note that given the urgency of this situation, an update by my Office at the coming September session may be necessary. I am also willing to update the Council intersessionally, on an urgent basis, in the coming months. United and unequivocal action by the Member States will be an important signal to the Taliban that a return to past practices will not find acceptance in the international community – neither now, nor in the future. The Afghan people have come too far for such an outcome to ever be tolerable,” she added.

UN Human Rights Chief on Taliban's promises

Weighing in on the promises made by the Taliban, Bachelet said, “The onus is now fully on the Taliban to translate these commitments into reality. In seizing effective control of much of the country, they must ensure, in those areas, ongoing respect for the international human rights commitments made by the State – as well as ensuring ongoing, and indeed heightened, provision of essential public services, without discrimination, to all.”

“I strongly urge the Taliban to adopt norms of responsive governance and human rights, and to work to re-establish social cohesion and reconciliation – including through respect for the rights of all who have suffered during the decades of conflict,” she added further in her speech. “A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls, and respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self-expression and employment, guided by international human rights norms. In particular, ensuring access to quality secondary education for girls will be an essential indicator of commitment to human rights.”

