UNICEF, ILO Warn Women And Children At High Risk Of Being Pushed Into Modern Slavery

Women and children are at high risk of being pushed into contemporary forms of slavery, the United Nations raised an alert coinciding with the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery on December 2. The warning comes after figures released by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) showed the increasing number of women, including female children subjected to hazardous work, which is classified as contemporary slavery. While experts said that some of these children may be working longer hours or under worsening conditions due to economic recession and school closures caused by pandemics, many others are just pushed into the worst forms of child labour, owing to loss of jobs among families, UN said in its report.

As per ILO, at any given time in 2016, an estimated 40.3 million people are in modern slavery, including 24.9 million in forced labour and 15.4 forced in marriage. Additionally, out of the 24.9 million people, 16 million people are exploited in private sectors or domestic work, construction or agriculture.

Experts have also argued that that "gender inequalities lie at the heart of contemporary forms of slavery." The practices are fuelled by intersecting forms of discrimination like - race, social and economic status, age, disability, sexual orientation and migrant status.

“High levels of exploitation also prevail in global supply chains, which often rely on and reinforce labour exploitation and deepen gender inequality”, the experts said, as per a statement released by the United Nations.

Calling for appropriate accountability of perpetrators, the experts have urged the Member States to establish safe migration pathways and decent work and cooperation in business, civil and trade sectors. “Slavery in all its forms needs to end for everyone, including women and children in contexts of armed conflict. Slavery is a disgrace to humanity which in the 21st century cannot be tolerated," the experts said marking the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, as per UN report. They also urged the Member States to increase contribution to the Fund, or at least make one for the first time or women suffering under harrowing conditions.

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is marked annually on December 2 to focus on eradicating contemporary forms of slavery such as trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation and other forms of recruitment of humans, including children in armed conflict. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) OD THE UN Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others of December 2, 1949.

"Modern slavery often hides in plain sight. Of the over 40 million victims of slavery today, one in four are children; three in four are women and girls," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a message marking the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. He also called on the Member States, civil societies and private sectors to strengthen collective actions to end the heinous practice of slavery.

(Image: AP (representative)