UNICEF Report Says Over 1 Million Afghan Children 'at Risk Of Death' Due To Malnourishment

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), more than three million Afghan children are malnourished, and over one million of them are at risk of dying if their situation is not addressed. The International Day of the Child is commemorated on November 20 by a number of nations and organisations. This year, however, UNICEF Afghanistan has indicated that this day would not be observed in Afghanistan.

According to Tolonews, Sam Mort, Chief of Communication, Advocacy, and Civic Engagement, said, "today is World Children’s Day but UNICEF Afghanistan is not celebrating. It is tough to be a child in Afghanistan right now. 14 million are hungry. Over three million are undernourished and over one million are at risk of death from severe, acute malnutrition."

Thousands of Afghan children, according to Afghan media, are forced to work in unsafe conditions, since the Taliban's takeover. According to local media of Afghan, civil rights activists believe that if urgent assistance is not offered to Afghanistan, the situation for vulnerable children will worsen. UNICEF has urged world leaders to prioritise the rights and well-being of Afghan children while discussing how to fund the humanitarian crisis.

UNICEF closed its digital channel to mark World Children's Day

To mark the occasion of World Children's Day on Saturday, 20 November, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan had closed its digital channels and went dark to reflect the challenges that children in Kabul are facing. In a statement on Friday, the children's body said that UNICEF Afghanistan will not celebrate World Children's Day to express solidarity with Afghan children who are facing the brunt of a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis. As per the United Nations, around 14 million children in Afghanistan do not have enough food to eat. The UN agency went on to say that the severe winter, poor agricultural production, and drought had left 14 million children hungry. Furthermore, UNICEF stated that measles outbreaks in Afghanistan are putting children's lives in danger and that over 1 million children in the country are at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) if effective treatment is not provided.

Earlier, UNICEF has encouraged world leaders to prioritise Afghan children's rights and well-being in conversations about how to help the country's humanitarian crisis. According to UNICEF, about 30,000 children under the age of five were treated for severe and acute malnutrition. During his visit to Afghanistan, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi visited hundreds of children suffering from acute malnutrition at Kabul's Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP/Shutterstock