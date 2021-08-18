UNICEF S Ends Medical Aid To Over Half Million Children Affected By Haiti Earthquake

As per the information from United Nations Children's Fund, the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday impacted over 1.2 million people, including 540,000 children. The Tropical Depression Grace is already submerging the hardest-hit regions of South, Nippes, and Grand'Anse, severely affecting access to clean drinking water, shelter, and other essential services, according to UNICEF.

Calamities like flooding and mudslides are expected to exacerbate the condition of endangered families and make the humanitarian response even more difficult. Official estimates indicate that over 1,941 people have died and 7,000 have been wounded, prompting search and rescue activities. Over 84,000 homes, as well as public facilities like hospitals, schools, and bridges, have been destroyed or damaged.

UNICEF's Representative in Haiti, Bruno Maes who is currently present in Les Cayes, said, "Last night, I saw strong winds and heavy rainfall strike the same areas already affected by the earthquake."

He further said that several Haitian families have already lost everything in the Haiti earthquake and now living in terrible condition with actually their feet in the water as a result of the floods. He even said that approximately half a million Haitian children currently have minimal or no access to housing, safe drinking water, health care, or nourishment.

UNICEF Assistance Towards the Haitian people

Humanitarian assistance is hindered by criminal violence and insecurity. Gangs controlling the major road from Port-au-Prince to the south of the country are making everything worse. Nonetheless, within hours after the earthquake, UNICEF was able to reach the impacted communities with medical supplies.

According to the UN organisation, Six medical kits were brought to three hospitals in Les Cayes by a UNICEF truck, with enough equipment such as gloves, painkillers medicines, antibiotics, and needles just to serve the 30,000 earthquake victims during three months.

UNICEF along with its partners are delivering tarpaulins for making emergency shelter, lavatories and showers, as well as water reservoirs for clean water distribution and hygienic kits that include water treatment tablets, soap, menstrual hygiene material, and jerrycans. UNICEF has set up tents in the courtyard of one hospital to provide protection to patients who were afraid the structure might crumble.

UNICEF is organising community-based engagement initiatives to avoid family separation and maintain children's safety and emotional assistance. Additional resources, including educational and recreational packages, will be quickly deployed.

UNICEF is also collaborating with the government and other partners to conduct quick needs assessments for children. For an eight-week timeframe, UNICEF has estimated that it will require USD 15 million to meet the most pressing needs of approximately 385,000 people, including 167,000 children below the age of five.

As per the UN agency, as the effect on children and families becomes evident, the first financing need will be evaluated and changed in the coming weeks.

(Image Credit: AP)