United Nations 75th Anniversary: UN Officially Came Into Existence On This Day In 1945

On this day in history, October 24, 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence after the Charter signed on June 26, 1945, was enforced as it celebrates the 75th anniversary, 2020. The organization was formed with an intent to negotiate peace for the nations across the globe in case of international conflict which was the role of the old League of Nations. Delegates were appointed basis the proposals which were drafted by the representatives of the United Kingdom, China, United States, and the Soviet Union, at Dumbarton Oaks, United States.

The organization's name United Nations was coined by the then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the UN's Declaration of 1 January 1942. At a conference on 26 June 1945, a total of 50 countries, except Poland which wasn’t the representative, signed the historic charter. These member nations, later on, became the permanent 51 UN Member States in the UN. To this date, the UN officially has 193 nations as its Member States. On this day, the UN celebrates the United Nations Day each year. UN's charter enabled the UN to take global action on humanitarian issues, health emergencies, gender equality, governance, food production, and many more.

On this day, we celebrate 75 years of the @UN ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡³ that established #UNMAS in 1997. Today, UNMAS works to eliminate the threat posed by mines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices.#UN75 #UNDay #ShapingOurFuture #TogetherForMineAction pic.twitter.com/uUhCtTr92t — UNMAS (@UNMAS) October 24, 2020

“The mission and work of the United Nations are guided by the purposes and principles contained in its founding Charter,” the UN informed in the release, referring to the June 1945 agreement.

75 years ago, nations worldwide decided to change the course of history and work together for peace.



And the @UN was born.



The EU followed the same path. Since then, we have been natural partners, committed to multilateralism and global cooperation. ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡³ ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡º#UNDay #UN75 pic.twitter.com/3Ka0rqKRwc — European Commission ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡º (@EU_Commission) October 24, 2020

Happy 75th Anniversary to the ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡³United Nations! Born from the same ðŸŒ± seeds, sharing the same values, the ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡º EU reaffirms its support to the UN system as the time demands us to #BuildBackBetter, together! Congratulations from EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson #UN75 pic.twitter.com/Md9BbMvIua — EU in Kazakhstan (@EUinKazakhstan) October 24, 2020

Portugal the only Euro zone country to have created a coin to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the @UN. Congrats to @ONUPortugal & @bancodeportugal for this initiative. Estão de parabéns! https://t.co/7YcvIjw5Ap — Fábio Lopes Paulos (@lopaulos) October 24, 2020

Furthermore, the UN-appointed Chief Administrative Officer became the Secretary-General of the world organization. UN formulated its first principles at the San Francisco Conference presided by President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin in the year 1945 in early April. As many as 50 nations, nine continental European states, 21 North, Central, and South American republics, seven Middle Eastern states, five British Commonwealth nations, two Soviet republics, two East Asian nations, and 3 African states attended the conference.

As we mark the @UN's 75th anniversary, our founding mission is more critical than ever.



Let us come together and realize our shared vision of a better world - with peace and dignity for all.#UNDay #UN75 pic.twitter.com/r5ux0gaYbK — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 23, 2020

[Secretary-General of the world organization UN, Antonio Gueterras]

["Traditions of Peace and Non-violence”, UN Day concert featuring Sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan with The Refugee Orchestra Project.Credit: UN]

[Representatives of 26 nations pledged their governments to continue fighting together against the Axis Powers in the Declaration by United Nations of 1 January 1942 headed by United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Credit: UN]

UDHR adopted

Later, in the year 1948, the UN adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948 in presence of the legal and cultural representatives of nations of the world. The historic document sought to preserve and protect the fundamental human rights of all members of the human family worldwide. With the formation of the UN, the Member States pledged to achieve, in co-operation with the United Nations, the goals and universal respect of the organization and observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“Whereas disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind, and the advent of a world in which human beings shall enjoy the freedom of speech and belief and freedom from fear and want has been proclaimed as the highest aspiration of the common people,” the UN declared.

50,000+ images from 130+ countries were submitted to #TheWorldWeWant photo contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UN.



ðŸ“¸ Have a look at the 75 amazing finalists in this virtual exhibit: https://t.co/dzBgfDhmyW pic.twitter.com/hFyycAC8Py — United Nations (@UN) October 20, 2020

#FBF to 1946 and the first #UNGA session in Central Hall, London.



This year marks 75 years of the UN working on behalf of people everywhere.



24 October is #UNDay: https://t.co/HKyl829VYW #UN75 pic.twitter.com/MyBXzXesUY — UNESCO (@UNESCO) October 23, 2020

Let music for peace

Be the paradigm,

For peace means to change

At the right time.



Ahead of next week's #UNDay and our 75th anniversary, W.H. Auden’s “Hymn to the United Nations” expresses the power of hope for a better future. https://t.co/2Ybov12ood #UN75 pic.twitter.com/OriievOLfR — United Nations (@UN) October 18, 2020

