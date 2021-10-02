United Nations Raises Concerns Over Economic And COVID-19 Crises In Northwest Syria

UN humanitarians believe that the economic crisis and COVID-19 have worsened the already dire situation of civilians in northwest Syria. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), violence was reported across northwest Syria during September, with increasing airstrikes along the battle lines in southern Idlib and nearly daily reports of violence, as per the reports of Xinhua.

The UN is especially concerned about increasing COVID-19 cases, with more than 1,000 people testing positive every day in northwest Syria. According to OCHA, the overall number of positive cases increased by 170 per cent in the last month, totalling more than 71,715 cases, with 1,151 deaths. On top of a significant oxygen deficit, there is a lack of testing equipment for COVID-19. Furthermore, in the Northwest, only about 3% of the population is vaccinated. COVID-19's spread will further pressure an overcrowded system with 1.6 million people living in congested camp settings.

COVID-19 claims the life of a 20-day-old newborn in Northern Syria

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has climbed dramatically in recent months, including by more than 26% from August to September. COVID-19 has also claimed the lives of a 20-day-old newborn and a 17-year-old pregnant girl in Northern Syria, according to Save the Children.

Furthermore, 97 per cent of the people in Northwest Syria are poor, relying on humanitarian help for food, medicine and other essential services, as per Xinhua. The UN delivers help to millions of people each month, including COVID-19 vaccines, through a cross-border method originating in Turkey. At the end of August, the first cross-line convoy from Damascus to World Food Programme facilities in Northwest Syria provided aid. However, according to OCHA, there is still more work to be done.

Funding shortages are hampering the delivery of humanitarian help

According to Xinhua, OCHA further stated that funding shortages hamper the delivery of humanitarian help, with only around two-thirds of the $513 million needed for life-saving assistance being received. The UN continues to urge all parties to carry out their commitments under international humanitarian law to safeguard civilians and civilian infrastructure and for all member states to continue and enhance their generous donations to Syrians in need.

Image: AP/ Unsplash