India Receives 1.70 Lakh PPE Coveralls From China, Govt To Distribute In Hospitals

Amid the rising number of Coronavirus cases in India, the country on Monday received 1.70 lakh Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) coveralls from China. According to reports, the Government of India has arranged and supplied a total of 2.94 lakh PPE coveralls. Further, along with domestic supplies of 20,000 coveralls, a total of 1.90 lakh coveralls will now be distributed to hospitals across the country. Currently, there are 3,87,473 PPE kits available in India.

Apart from this, two lakh domestically produced N95 masks are also being distributed in the hospitals, while over 20 lakh N95 masks have been supplied by the Government of India. Currently, around 16 lakh N95 masks are available in the country. According to reports, a large number of medicals supplies are being sent to major Coronavirus-hit cities. Further, as per an official statement, the commencement of foreign supplies marks a major milestone in the efforts to procure personal protection equipment for the battle against COVID-19.

With an aim to achieve a supply of around 10 lakh PPE kits per week, orders have been reportedly placed for 112.76 lakh stand-alone N95 masks and 157.32 lakh PPE coveralls. As per reports, out of these, 80 lakh PPE kits will include N95 masks.

COVID-19 crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases. While 111 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In order to tackle the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

(With ANI Inputs)