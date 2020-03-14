The Debate
Coronavirus: Unnerving Photos Of Empty Schools, Stadiums, And Tourist Destinations

Rest of the World News

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the globe, millions of people have been quarantined. This has led to empty schools, stadiums and etc

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Unnerving photos of empty schools, stadiums and tourist destinations

Amid the deadly Coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the globe, millions of people have been quarantined. Travel bans have prevented tourists from travelling, and schools and cinemas have shut down as a result. Europe (especially Italy) has now become the epicentre of the virus.

Empty stadiums, tourist destinations and schools

Sports events across the world are getting postponed or cancelled. Those that are not getting cancelled are played behind close doors in empty stadiums with no fans to cheer them on. Bustling tourist destinations that are usually full of life are empty. Take a look at some of these places that have become like ghost towns due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 

 

This is an image of Tomoyuki Sugano, a player of Yomiuri Giants. He is throwing a pitch in an empty Tokyo Dome during a preseason game.

(Image Credit: AP)
 

