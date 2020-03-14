Coronavirus: Unnerving Photos Of Empty Schools, Stadiums, And Tourist Destinations

Amid the deadly Coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the globe, millions of people have been quarantined. Travel bans have prevented tourists from travelling, and schools and cinemas have shut down as a result. Europe (especially Italy) has now become the epicentre of the virus.

Empty stadiums, tourist destinations and schools

Sports events across the world are getting postponed or cancelled. Those that are not getting cancelled are played behind close doors in empty stadiums with no fans to cheer them on. Bustling tourist destinations that are usually full of life are empty. Take a look at some of these places that have become like ghost towns due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Empty cafeteria as cleaning crew fumigate Deptford High School in response to the coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/2oTYBDO6tx — Miguel Martinez (@_miguel_098) March 13, 2020

St Peter’s Square on 13 March 2013 and earlier this week (with thanks to #VaticanMedia for the photo). We look forward to the time when the Square will be busy again. pic.twitter.com/geOwypmmuV — Sally Axworthy (@SallyAxworthy) March 13, 2020

My sister lives in Venice, Italy. She sent these photos of the empty streets and canals. City is hit hard due to the #coronavirus. 1/ pic.twitter.com/91rhShXsDt — 👽™️ (@ScottTrudell) March 5, 2020

This is an image of Tomoyuki Sugano, a player of Yomiuri Giants. He is throwing a pitch in an empty Tokyo Dome during a preseason game.

Streets are almost empty and shops and restaurants closed in the center of Rome this evening after the nationwide lockdown over #coronavirus Video below of Campo di Fiori pic.twitter.com/H42cQTKmri — Edward Pentin (@EdwardPentin) March 10, 2020

Nothing sums up the current existential pandemic crisis of public health vs commercial interests than Sport played in empty stadiums.



Add the climate crisis to this metaphor & the stadium is on fire while Oil companies are outside still selling tickets#nzpol pic.twitter.com/BhPXQd6Wjr — Martyn Bradbury (@CitizenBomber) March 11, 2020

(Image Credit: AP)

