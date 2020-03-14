Coronavirus: Unnerving Photos Of Empty Schools, Stadiums, And Tourist Destinations

Amid the deadly Coronavirus outbreak that has spread across the globe, millions of people have been quarantined. Travel bans have prevented tourists from travelling, and schools and cinemas have shut down as a result. Europe (especially Italy) has now become the epicentre of the virus.
Sports events across the world are getting postponed or cancelled. Those that are not getting cancelled are played behind close doors in empty stadiums with no fans to cheer them on. Bustling tourist destinations that are usually full of life are empty. Take a look at some of these places that have become like ghost towns due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Downtown Rome. Usually, the traffic on this street is very heavy at every hour of the day. 😢 #Covid_19 #coronavirus #CoronaVirusUpdate #Italy #Italia #Italian pic.twitter.com/X5TwWDkeZo— Cristina Oliva - Digital Marketer (@Lilyspace) March 13, 2020
Empty cafeteria as cleaning crew fumigate Deptford High School in response to the coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/2oTYBDO6tx— Miguel Martinez (@_miguel_098) March 13, 2020
St Peter’s Square on 13 March 2013 and earlier this week (with thanks to #VaticanMedia for the photo). We look forward to the time when the Square will be busy again. pic.twitter.com/geOwypmmuV— Sally Axworthy (@SallyAxworthy) March 13, 2020
Must See.— 维尼熊大帝国 - Winnie Dynasty (@WinnieDynasty) March 9, 2020
Drone video footage from inside of Wuhan....March 6, 2020. The streets are still completely empty. #Wuhan #coronavirus #china #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NZeJDxg21k
My sister lives in Venice, Italy. She sent these photos of the empty streets and canals. City is hit hard due to the #coronavirus. 1/ pic.twitter.com/91rhShXsDt— 👽™️ (@ScottTrudell) March 5, 2020
This is an image of Tomoyuki Sugano, a player of Yomiuri Giants. He is throwing a pitch in an empty Tokyo Dome during a preseason game.
Read: Avoid Going To Crowded Places: Haryana CM Advises People On Coronavirus Outbreak
Read: Coronavirus Scare: General Public Not To Be Allowed In Parliament Complex As Precautionary Measure
Streets are almost empty and shops and restaurants closed in the center of Rome this evening after the nationwide lockdown over #coronavirus Video below of Campo di Fiori pic.twitter.com/H42cQTKmri— Edward Pentin (@EdwardPentin) March 10, 2020
Nothing sums up the current existential pandemic crisis of public health vs commercial interests than Sport played in empty stadiums.— Martyn Bradbury (@CitizenBomber) March 11, 2020
Add the climate crisis to this metaphor & the stadium is on fire while Oil companies are outside still selling tickets#nzpol pic.twitter.com/BhPXQd6Wjr
Professional sports are nothing without fans. It is sad to see such empty stadiums!!!#CoronavirusPandemic #CoronaOutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdate #Covid_19 #manutd #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/eJUUubDwaU— Ladaa (@CAKL_63) March 12, 2020
Read: Narendra Chanchal's New Bhajan On Coronavirus Leaves Netizens Divided
Read: Two Admitted In Nashik For Suspected Exposure To Novel Coronavirus
(Image Credit: AP)