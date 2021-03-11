UNSC Condemns Myanmar Military's Use Of Violence Against Anti-coup Protesters

The UN Security Council on March 10 condemned the Myanmar military’s use of violence against peaceful anti-coup protesters. According to Nikkei Asia, the diplomats said that the UNSC “strongly condemns” the use of violence against protesters, including women, youth and children. It is worth noting that the term “condemn” has been used for the first time in the council’s response to the situation in Myanmar. The UNSC diplomats, however, did not use the word “coup” or mention the possibility of international sanctions if the generals who seized power last month do not halt their repression.

In a previous statement, the UNSC had expressed “deep concern” at the declaration of the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by the military. It had also called for the immediate release of all those detained arbitrarily. Further, the Council called for the military to exercise utmost restraint and emphasised that it is following the situation closely.

Myanmar military coup

Meanwhile, more than 1,700 protesters have been detained by the military junta to date, while hundreds have been killed during violent crackdowns. On Sunday, the Air Force reportedly flew five fighter jets over the city of Mandalay in an attempt to intimidate protesters. The international community has condemned the military’s action, with the United Nations demanding restoration of full democracy in the country.

Myanmar is witnessing one of its biggest protests of the decade with people pouring on the streets in large numbers to oppose last month's military coup. Burmese people started protesting against the military coup days after the junta overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government and arrested political leaders, including the President. The protests were largely peaceful for the first couple of weeks before the military started using violent measures to clampdown on demonstrators.

Amid the political tension in the country, the Myanmar military has also revoked the license of five media outlets for their coverage of anti-coup protests. the Military Council revoked the licenses of Myanmar Now, Mizzima, Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), Khit Thit media, and 7 Day. The military also intensified its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

(Image: AP)