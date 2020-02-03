UNSC To Meet Over Donald Trump's Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan

As United States President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, it has reportedly sparked concerns globally. Sources with a leading international news daily has revealed that United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet next week over US President's controversial peace plan which was delivered by him alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The plan has been already rejected by the Palestinian leaders and according to reports, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon will also attend the meeting. The sources of Chinese news agency also reported on February 2 that Palestinian delegation has prepared a resolution to condemn the peace plan put forth by Trump. However, it might be subject to the US' veto power.

However, Danon is meeting his counterparts on the Security Council in order to allocate support for the joint action by US and Israel 'to prevent support for any Palestinian declarations of protest'. The peace plan was revealed on January 28 and Trump called it the 'Deal of the Century' by proposing a two-state solution to one of the longest ongoing disputes in the world. Hours after the peace plan was disclosed, UN's Special Reporter, Michael Lynk said the plan offers 'a one and half state solution'. Lynk also acknowledged that the unilateral act had 'undermined Palestinians' rights'.

'Ignores Palestinians'

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the Israeli-Palestinian peace truce on January 29 and called it 'completely unacceptable'. An international media quoted the Turkish President who claimed that Israeli capital, Jerusalem is 'sacred for Muslims'. According to Trump's 'vision for peace,' Jerusalem becomes a twin capital which Erdogan cites as 'ignoring Palestinians' rights' while 'legitimising Israel's occupation'.

Similar to Turkey, Iran also issued a statement calling the peace truce as 'shameful' and also the 'treason of the century'. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi not only denounced the peace plan, which according to Trump will put an end to one of the oldest ongoing wars, between Israelis and Palestinians but called it a betrayal to the Islamic community.

