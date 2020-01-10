The Debate
Ugandan Authorities Bust Smuggler From DRC For Hiding Cosmetics In Fake Baby

Rest of the World News

A woman from Uganda attempting to smuggle banned cosmetics from the country through the Ugandan Revenue Authority on Wednesday, January 8 was busted by them

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uganda

A woman was caught smuggling banned cosmetics inside a fake baby in Uganda. Authorities nabbed her as she was trying to cross a town located in the Western part of the country called Mpondwe. The woman was trying to cross over to the neighbouring state of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). 

The fake baby that the women was carrying was just a dress filled with cosmetics. The Ugandan Revenue Authority (URA) said that they “nabbed her as she crossed via a shallow point of River Rubiiha.”  

URA nabs woman

Ugandan authorities claimed that they had accessed a few reports on this particular mode of smuggling. These incidents have become a common occurrence in between the two neighbouring countries, with border authorities having a hard time tracking various smuggling gangs. The unauthorised crossing points along the border, have become a cause of concern as people have tried to illegally cross the DRC-Uganda border amid the Ebola crisis. 

Published:
