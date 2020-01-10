Ugandan Authorities Bust Smuggler From DRC For Hiding Cosmetics In Fake Baby

A woman was caught smuggling banned cosmetics inside a fake baby in Uganda. Authorities nabbed her as she was trying to cross a town located in the Western part of the country called Mpondwe. The woman was trying to cross over to the neighbouring state of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The fake baby that the women was carrying was just a dress filled with cosmetics. The Ugandan Revenue Authority (URA) said that they “nabbed her as she crossed via a shallow point of River Rubiiha.”

On face value, it's a mother carrying a child on her back.



In reality,it's a smuggler bringing in carefully concealed banned cosmetics from DRC.



Intel had been gathered about this smuggling mode.Mpondwe enforcement nabbed her as she crossed via a shallow point of River Rubiiha. pic.twitter.com/I3gQVO6e4k — Uganda Revenue Authority (@URAuganda) January 8, 2020

Ugandan authorities claimed that they had accessed a few reports on this particular mode of smuggling. These incidents have become a common occurrence in between the two neighbouring countries, with border authorities having a hard time tracking various smuggling gangs. The unauthorised crossing points along the border, have become a cause of concern as people have tried to illegally cross the DRC-Uganda border amid the Ebola crisis.

