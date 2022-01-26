US, Allies May Deploy Thousands Of Additional Forces In Eastern Europe: Report

Amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the United States is mulling deploying additional forces to Eastern European NATO countries, CNN reported. Citing officials associated with the deployment of US troops, the media outlet said several other countries are also following the steps initiated by the Biden administration. Among the countries accepting considering the deployments of forces are Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary, according to CNN sources.

The report said the deployment of troops would be up to one thousand additional forces from US, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary. Among 30 NATO countries, the report said only four countries including, the US are considering deploying additional forces.

Further, CNN sources said that the decision came in order to "meet the capability" of NATO allies in the region. Notably, the heavy deployment came as US intelligence reports claimed over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by President Vladimir Putin. As per the report, the Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" at any point in time. However, Putin refuted the intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless" on multiple occasions. Earlier on Monday, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) informed that it’s putting in extra forces on standby and deploying more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe.

According to the news agency, AP, the intergovernmental military alliance averred that it's beefing up its “deterrence” presence in the Baltic Sea area. As of now, Denmark said it has sent a frigate to the Baltic Sea and deployed F-16 warplanes to Lithuania while Spain informed it sent ships to join NATO’s standing maritime force and considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria. However, France said it was ready to send troops to Bulgaria.

US sanctions $200 million military aid to Ukraine

Earlier last week, the US sanctioned an additional amount of $200 million to Kyiv in a bid to boost its military power against Moscow. It had also approved three NATO allies to rush anti-armour missiles and other US-made weapons to Ukraine. While speaking to AP, an official on the condition of anonymity said that the aid was approved as a part of American efforts to help Ukraine protect itself. The aid was approved in late December last year. "We are committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs," the official said on the condition of anonymity as he wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meetings in Kyiv.