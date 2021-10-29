US And Bahrain Agree To Work Jointly In Combating Illicit Trade In Cultural Property

The United States and Bahrain have agreed to work jointly in order to stop the illicit trade in cultural art. The US State Department has released a statement issued by the US government and the Bahrain government. In the statement, both sides have highlighted the rise in cases of "antiquities looting and trafficking". The United States and Bahrain government have committed to boosting "bilateral cooperation" to combat the illicit trade in cultural property.

"The United States of America and the Kingdom of Bahrain, as leaders in the arts and culture sector, recognize they have a unique role to play in combatting criminal misuse of the art and antiquities market, while strengthening responsible trade practices and cultural exchange," the US State Department said in a statement.

In the statement, the two countries have informed that they have been alerted due to the increase in antiquities looting, smuggling and "money laundering and terrorist financing in the wider market," the US State Department said in a statement. The US government and Bahrain government came together for a forum on enhancing "bilateral cooperation" in combatting the "illicit trade in cultural property" and related "transnational crimes".

"Both countries are alarmed by growing evidence of antiquities looting and trafficking, as well as money laundering and terrorist financing in the wider art market, and believe these activities are a severe threat to the cultural heritage of our nations and the world, as well as the integrity of our marketplaces and museums," the US State Department said in a statement.

The statement issued by the governments of the two nations revealed that the first meeting between the two sides was held in August 2021. They have now committed to working together in cultural heritage protection and preservation. Both the states expressed concern that these activities pose a threat to the cultural heritage of the two nations and around the world.

In the statement, both sides stated that they have agreed to share information to build networks, mainly in law enforcement, border enforcement, museums and other cultural institutions. They have committed to providing programs and technical assistance to exchange practices and expertise in "countering illicit trade, money laundering, and terrorist financing related to illicit trafficking in cultural properties." Both sides will be reviewing the laws and policies that need to be improved in order to address current needs. They agreed to raise awareness of the vulnerabilities facing the art and antiquities market.

Image: AP