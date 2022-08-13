The 'barbaric' stabbing of renowned India-born author Salman Rushdie in New York has drawn global condemnation from all spheres, including politicians, journalists, novelists, celebrities and more. Calling the attack on Salman Rushdie "appalling", US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said that US President Joe Biden and the entire White House were praying for his "speedy recovery," after 'The Satanic Verses' author was knifed at Chautauqua Institution Hall.

"The attack on #SalmanRushdie is appalling. We’re all praying for his speedy recovery. And we’re thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping him so swiftly," said Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor to the President of the US.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter and said: "For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism," Macron wrote on his Twitter handle. Rushdie, who had been on the run for his outspoken literature, "has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is our fight; it is universal. Now more than ever, we stand by his side," he asserted.

Soon-to-be outgoing British PM Boris Johnson also said he was "appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend." Johnson added, "Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay."

Speaking to Republic, Columnist Tarek Fatah also condemned the gruesome act. "This incident (attack on Salman Rushdie) is ridiculous. Radical Elements should be dealt with," he said. Fatah also hoped for a speedy recovery of the master prose writer. "In Solidarity with Sir @SalmanRushdie My he recovers from his wounds and live long to defy the medieval monsters who have never read, nor can write with #SalmanRushdie’s wit and grace," he wrote.

Apart from this, Rushdie's peers also reacted to the attack on the writer. Scottish author-historian William Dalrymple took to Twitter to express his sadness, calling it a 'sad day for literature'. Scottish-Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen expressed her shock at the attack. "I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried," he said.

The New York Police Department investigating the case also expressed concern over the incident, saying, "What we experienced at Chautauqua today is an incident unlike anything in our nearly 150 years of history. Our job right now is to continue to be a resource for Salman Rushdie's family. We are working with the FBI to understand the motto of this attack."

Salman Rushdie stabbed, currently on ventilator

Midnight's Children writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed on Friday ahead of the release of his upcoming novel Victory City. The suspect, who has been detained following a joint investigation between NYPD and FBI, reportedly ran on the platform when Rushdie was being introduced and "pounded" on him then allegedly stabbing him in the neck and torso. The author, who was famous for his fourth book The Satanic Verses, was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery. According to a statement from his agent Andrew Wylie, the writer is currently in ventilator and "could lose an eye."

