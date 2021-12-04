US & Japan Decide To Hold 2+2 Bilateral Meet After Positive Talks Between Defence Chiefs

US Department of Defence announced that a 2+2 meeting will be held with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi with their respective foreign policy leaders. Austin and Kishi spoke on phone and decided to hold the meeting, as per the reports of ANI. They underlined their commitment to regional security and stability, as well as the strength of the US-Japanese relationship, throughout their conversation.

According to ANI, the Pentagon stated on Friday that US Defense Secretary Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Kishi reviewed initiatives to strengthen defence collaboration to preserve regional deterrence, and agreed to arrange a 2+2 meeting a soon as possible. The ministers also emphasised the significance of tight trilateral collaboration between the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

Cooperating closely on North Korea's disarmament

According to the sources of Kyodo News, Tokyo and Washington are anticipated to agree to continue cooperating closely on North Korea's disarmament as well as ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, where tensions have risen due to China's increased military activity.

The 2+2 security meeting between Japan and the US was convened in Tokyo in March. The two countries had wanted to arrange the next meeting by the end of the year, but it is now anticipated to be postponed owing to political developments in Japan in December, according to Kyodo News. The security talks will be the first since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet began in October.

Kishi urges US to resolve concerns about the safety of its military aircraft

On the other hand, after speaking with the US defence secretary over the phone on Friday, Kishi also told reporters that he urged the US to resolve concerns about the safety of US military aircraft. According to Japan Times, Kishi further stated Austin's assurance that the safety of American troops stationed in Japan would be a top priority that US will undertake a thorough investigation.

The talk comes after an F-16 fighter jet from Aomori Prefecture's Misawa Air Base dropped two fuel tanks before making an emergency landing at Aomori Airport on Tuesday. No one was hurt despite one of the tanks landing in a residential area.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP