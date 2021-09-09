Speaking in support of four leaders from the Hong Kong Alliance for Patriotic Democratic Movements of China who were arrested on Wednesday, the United States (US) Secretary Antony Blinken demanded their release. In a tweet, the Secretary of State said 'Hong Kong authorities must end ongoing threats'. The leaders were arrested after they refused to provide information to police that suspected the group of breaking national security law by colluding with foreign powers.

Hong Kong authorities must end ongoing threats against civil society and individuals with differing political viewpoints. Today’s arrests of Tiananmen vigil leaders are politically motivated and constitute a blatant abuse of the law by those in power. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 8, 2021

Secretary Blinken described the arrest as 'politically motivated'

Meanwhile, spokesperson Ned Price also tweeted saying 'We stand with Hong Kong'.

Today’s arrests of Tiananmen vigil leaders in Hong Kong show that authorities continue to wield the National Security Law to silence all forms of dissent. We stand with Hong Kong. https://t.co/fRny6WNEpH — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) September 8, 2021

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen Square Vigil organizers

According to the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the four leaders who organize Tiananmen Square commemorations were arrested by the Hong Kong police for refusing to cooperate in a national security investigation. The group has also said that police were arbitrarily labeling pro-democracy organizations as foreign agents.

Chow Hang-tung, one of the four arrested and a vice-chair of the alliance had live-streamed her arrest on Facebook and also uploaded series of posts. One of them included 'some people have been ringing the doorbell'. In another post, she wrote that she was arrested without changing her clothes or brushing her teeth.

Hong Kong Alliance in support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China

The alliance is best known for organizing candlelight vigils in Hong Kong on the anniversary of China’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. The event was attended annually by massive crowds and was the only large-scale public commemoration of the June 4 crackdown on China. The vigils are banned by the authorities for the past two years due to COVID-19. Prior to her arrest, the leader on Tuesday had delivered a letter to police rejecting a request for details of the group’s operations and finances. Police earlier warned that failure to comply could result in a fine of up to 100,000 Hong Kong dollars ($12,900) and six months in jail.

Meanwhile, China’s liaison office in Hong Kong issued a statement saying the arrests “demonstrated fairness and justice” because those who violate the law must be investigated.

