US Blames Russia & China For Exacerbating Food Insecurity, Untold Suffering In Africa

The United States Secretary of Treasury, Janet Yellen, blamed Russia and China for the current deplorable condition in the continent of Africa. According to Axion, Yellen blamed the Russian aggravation in the Russia-Ukraine war as one of the major reasons for the misery which is being faced by the people of the continent. She also hit out on China over its debt relief practices to the already struggling economy. This comes as Yellen is on a ten-day trip to the continent to convey what the US can offer for the welfare of the upliftment of the struggling economies.

On Friday, Yellen was addressing a gathering in Dakar, the capital of the west African country, Senegal. "Russia’s barbaric aggression against its neighbor is particularly being felt by Africa and its people”, Yellen asserted in her Friday speech.

"Russia's war and weaponization of food have exacerbated food insecurity and caused untold suffering,” She added. During her Dakar speech, the US Secretary of Treasury also slammed China’s unyielding approach to “indebted poor countries”. In the Darkar speech, Yellen asserted, “We believe that the international community, including China, needs to provide meaningful debt relief to help countries regain their footing. Timely debt relief is in the interests of both debtors and creditors”.

Yellen says US-Africa new relations will be 'mutually beneficial'

In her Friday speech at a business incubator in Dakar, Yellen also pushed forward Washington’s interest to build “mutually beneficial” relations with the country in the African continent. "The United States is all in on Africa, and all in with Africa," the US Secretary of Treasury asserted. Yellen made it clear that the engagement between two parties is “not transactional, it's not for show, and it's not for the short-term." According to TRT World, Yellen is eying to push the Biden administration’s goal to boost relations with the continent.

The American diplomat asserted that the US is seeking to “modernise” its relationship with Africa. Yellen stated that Washington is focusing on “what we (US and Africa) can do together, rather than what we can do for each other". According to the remarks released by the US Department of Treasury, she made it clear that the relationship between the two parties will be based on “mutual cooperation” and “greater ambition”. The US Secretary of Treasury concluded her speech by talking about the potential of the “African contributors”, She asserted, “The world is finally catching up to recognising Africa's contributions — past and future."

Taking to Twitter, Yellen wrote, “Africa’s success will mean success for the world. And the United States is here as a partner to help Africa realize its massive economic potential at home, advance its growing leadership abroad, and work on pressing global issues that we must solve together.”