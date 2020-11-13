US Castigates China's 'patriotism' Resolution Over Hong Kong Leaders' Disqualification

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed China's 'onslaught' against freedom in Hong Kong on Thursday, November 12. He condemned the 'patriotism' resolution passed by Beijing this week that resulted in the disqualification of four pro-democracy lawmakers from Hong Kong's Legislative Council. He further alleged that the resolution passed by the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress on November 11 tramples on the rights of the people of Hong Kong to choose their elected representatives.

"Beijing's onslaught against Hong Kong's freedoms and liberties continues. This resolution tramples on the rights of the people of Hong Kong to choose their elected representatives as guaranteed by the Basic Law and further exposes Beijing's blatant disregard for its international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-registered treaty," Pompeo said in an official statement.

Adding further he said, "Beijing has eliminated nearly all of Hong Kong's promised autonomy, as it neuters democratic processes and legal traditions that have been the bedrock of Hong Kong's stability and prosperity."

Pompeo alleged that the Chinese Communist Party's twisted vision of patriotism is a pretext to stifle freedom and the call for democracy. He added that the US will continue to work with its allies and partners around the world to champion the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and call out Beijing's abject failure to honor its commitments. He also said they will hold accountable the people responsible for these actions and policies that erode Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms.

"We stand with the disqualified pan-Democratic lawmakers, the pro-democracy lawmakers who resigned in protest, and the people of Hong Kong," he added.

The Hong Kong legislators disqualified on Wednesday were the Civic Party's Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, Kwok Ka-ki and Dennis Kwok, alongside Kenneth Leung of the Professionals Guild. All the lawmakers were previously barred from running in the now-postponed Legislative Council elections that were originally scheduled for September. The four were originally disqualified in July from contesting the elections which were subsequently postponed for a year by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

China Terms Hong Kong Legislative Council Internal Matter

After lawmakers' disqualification, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on November 11 intensified pressure on the pro-democracy movement and said that the matter was an internal affair of China and no country should intervene.

While speaking at a conference, Wang said, "I would like to stress that Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region of China, and the qualification of HKSAR LegCo (Legislative Council) members is purely an internal affair of China. No other country has the right to make irresponsible remarks or intervene in the matter."

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson further claimed that the decision to disqualify opposition lawmakers was a necessary step to uphold and improve the "one country, two systems" principle, implement that Basic Law and the Hong Kong national security law and maintain the rule of law and constitute an order. Wang added that those who break the law "must be held accountable" which is the basic principle of any law-based society.

(With ANI inputs)