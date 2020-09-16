COVID-19 Most Likely To Kill Children From Minority Groups: US CDC Study

A recent report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that children and teens from minority communities are disproportionately hit by coronavirus, just as older adults are. According to the study published on September 15, children from ethnic and racial minorities, those with underlying health conditions and those between the ages of 18 and 20, are more likely to die. The report showed just how unusual it is for children and young adults to die from the deadly virus.

The CDC-led research team noted that among 190,000 deaths tallied in the United States, only 0.8 per cent (or 121) were reportedly in those under 21. The agency said that three out of four were of Hispanic, Black, American Indian or Alaskan descent. The report showed that 377 children, teens and young adults aged up to 24 have died from coronavirus.

A total of 44 per cent of the 121 who died were Hispanic children, 29 per cent were Black children, four per cent were American Indian/Alaska natives and four per cent were Asian or Pacific Islander. The team noted that these groups, which represent 41 per cent of the US population under the age of 21, accounted for approximately 75 per cent of death in that age range.

The researcher wrote, “Infants, children, adolescents, and young adults, particularly those from racial and ethnic minority groups at higher risk, those with underlying medical conditions, and their caregivers, need clear, consistent, and developmentally, linguistically, and culturally appropriate COVID-19 prevention messages”.

Racial and ethnic disparities

The recent finding is considered to be significant as schools across the US are reopening, with many also attempting a hybrid approach that allows some of the in-person learning that’s crucial to childhood development. The report also comes as several global health leaders said that returning to schools should be a top priority worldwide.

CDC said that health departments, in collaboration with the school district and the communities that serve, can evaluate and improve health promotion, health access and health equity for all infants, children, adolescents and young adults. The agency further added that ultimately, health departments, health providers and community partners can mobilise systemic barriers that contribute to health disparities.

“Disparities in social determinants of health, such as crowded living conditions, food and housing insecurity, wealth and educational gaps, and racial discrimination, likely contribute to racial and ethnic disparities in Covid-19 and MIS-C incidence and outcomes,” CDC said in its report.

