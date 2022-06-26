US Condemns 'horrific' Oslo Shooting As Norway’s PM Calls It A 'dark Day' For The Nation

The United States on Saturday condemned the horrific shooting incident at a nightclub in Norway's Oslo and expressed solidarity with the kin of victims, reaffirming its commitment to advancing a world devoid of violence. It is to mention that the shooting took place during a Pride festival. According to a statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, “The horrific shooting in Norway this morning has been felt around the world. The United States strongly condemns this act of terror. We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims, the diverse and strong LGBTQI+ community of Oslo, our close NATO ally Norway, and all who have been devastated by this senseless act".

At least two persons lost their lives, while 21 others sustained injuries in the gun attack which took place at around 1:15 am (local time) on Saturday in Oslo's London Pub, a gay nightclub, police said.

Furthermore, Sullivan said that the Norwegian government has been contacted and the US has offered help. “We remain committed to continuing to partner with Norway to advance a more equitable and just world for all, free from violence and discrimination,” he added.

John Kirby says 'horrific' that Oslo shooting directed towards LGBTQI+ population

As the White House was shocked by the Oslo shooting, John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council (NSC), on Saturday said the attack that was directed towards the LGBTQI+ population "horrifies them all". “And our house our hearts obviously go out to all the families of the victims, the people of Norway, which is a tremendous ally," citing Kirby, AP reported.

Kirby further stated that the US had spoken to the Norwegian government to express condolences and provide any assistance that may be required in the wake of the incident.

The Oslo shooting is being investigated as a terror act based on the presumption that a lone shooter was responsible, according to the Norwegian police, who also announced that a 42-year-old man was detained for the shootings.

Oslo's annual Pride celebration was postponed on Saturday post the fatal shooting at the Oslo Bar which the Norwegian Police is treating as a "potential terrorist attack".

Norway’s PM calls the attack 'dark day', says 'we stand united'

Meanwhile, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre called the incident 'a dark day' for the country, stressing that "today we were supposed to celebrate love and freedom. Instead, we are filled with sorrow.”

Today we were supposed to celebrate love and freedom. Instead, we are filled with sorrow. Oslo has experienced a brutal attack, killing innocent people. We stand united, proud of our diversity. We will never allow extremists to have it their way — Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) June 25, 2022

(Image: AP/ shutterstock)