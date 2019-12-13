US Congress Formally Recognises Armenian Genocide Of 1915-1917

US Congress formally recognised the mass murder of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire between 1915-1917 as genocide. On Thursday, December 12 the Senate voted unanimously to recognise the killings as genocide as a matter of American foreign policy. However, US President Donald Trump and his allies, on the other hand, have been constantly blocking the policy.

Armenian victory

For years, US lawmakers sidestepped the matter in order to preserve Washington's relations with Ankara. Earlier, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had blocked the resolution's passage after it had been reintroduced for consideration during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's US visit in November.

During the visit, the Turkish president had warned President Trump of "some historical developments and allegations are being used in order to dynamite our reciprocal and bilateral relations."

US Foreign Relations Committee this week has advanced a series of sanctions targetting Turkey after President Erdogan purchased Russian-made S-400 missile defence system that could threaten NATO security.

Earlier, the US had interfered in the full-fledged Turkish invasion in Northern Syria. It also coerced Turkish troops or their proxies to establish security in the area after US forces pull out.

Fahrettin Altun, President Erdogan’s communications director said on Twitter that history will note these resolutions as irresponsible and irrational actions by some members of the US Congress against Turkey. He also said that they will go down in history as the party responsible for causing long-lasting damage between the two nations.

The urge to hurt Turkey just because we are pursuing our national interests has now combined with the desire to corner President Trump due to his relationship with President Erdogan.



It's a shameful calculation! — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) December 12, 2019

The passage of the resolution means a lot to the Armenian activists who have been lobbying with the US Congress for years to officially recognise the Turkish forces' actions as genocide.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the Senate move "a victory of justice and truth''. He also took to Twitter to say that it is a tribute to the memory of 1.5 million victims of the first genocide of the 20th century and a bold step in the promotion of the prevention agenda.

#US Senate Res 150 unanimously adopted is a decisive step in serving justice, truth and recognition of #ArmenianGenocide. We are overwhelmed with appreciation. A tribute to the victims and their dignity. Thank you @SenatorMenendez, @SenTedCruz & all members of US Senate! pic.twitter.com/dLyYR4gZ6p — Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) December 12, 2019



(With Agency Inputs)