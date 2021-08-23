Amid the ongoing political crisis in Afghanistan, a top Republic lawmaker has alleged Pakistan's key role in fostering the Taliban, thereby enabling them to take over the war-torn country. Expressing disgust at Islamabad's celebratory stand after the terrorist group's victory, Congressman Steve Chabot stated that Pakistan's actions will bring "untold brutality" to Afghans. Steve Chabot, who is the Co-Chair of the India Caucus gave his statement during his address to the virtual gala of Hindu Political Action Committee on Sunday.

'It's just disgusting...': Steve Chabot hits out at Pakistan for aiding Taliban

The Congressman hailed the Indian government for welcoming the Afghan religious minorities who have a good reason to fear persecution at the hands of the Taliban and their evil rule. On the other hand, he slammed Pakistan and its intelligence services and remarked that they played a key role in fostering the Taliban. Moreover, he also criticised Pakistan for its persecution of religious minorities.

“In contrast, we all know that Pakistan and particularly its intelligence services played a key role fostering the Taliban and allowing them to eventually take over. It's just disgusting to watch Pakistani officials celebrate the victory of this group that will bring untold brutality to the Afghan people,” Chabot said. “Pakistan's own persecution of religious minorities, however, gets a lot less attention here in America than it deserves. We would do well to educate our fellow citizens about these abuses. Persecution is particularly manifests in the heinous practice of the kidnapping, forced conversion to Islam and forced marriage of underage Hindu girls to older Muslim men,” he said.

Chabot further added that instances of forced marriages have been documented by news organisations and human rights groups. The Republican Congressman asserted that these abuses are often just ignored. He also added that with roughly 6 million Hindus in America, Hindus are unquestionably an integral part of society throughout the United States.

“Through strong work ethic and high educational attainment, Hindus exemplify the American dream. These virtues also allow Hindus to take on key roles in communities across the country, and also give back to those communities in so many ways,” he said. "That is why the reports of a rise in discrimination against Hindu Americans around the country are so concerning," he said, adding that there is no place in America for such discrimination.

Pakistan's ISI chief spotted offering prayers with Taliban chief

Pakistan's role in cementing the Taliban's position in Afghanistan has once again proved to be true. Pictures surfaced on social media recently show Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed attending prayers led by a Taliban Imam. The pictures also show Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sheikh Abdul Hakim, who is the Taliban's former shadow chief justice. Moreover, Pakistan is reportedly the first guest of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Last week, Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the propaganda by the Ashraf Ghani administration against the Taliban is false, calling out that the insurgents have announced a general amnesty across the country and are not barring girls' education. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also shown his support to the Taliban openly. He said that the Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery" while describing the Taliban's 'triumph' over Kabul.

(With PTI Inputs)