US Congresswoman With Alopecia Shuts Trolls Calling Her 'Mr. Clean'

Ayanna Pressley, a Congresswoman for Massachusetts, US, wore her hair in a signature protective style, however, recently she revealed that she is totally bald due to alopecia. Since then she has been targeted by trolls and has reportedly been also called names like 'Mr Clean', a bald brand mascot. However, Pressley in a recent tweet responded to the trolls and also to those who mocked her.

Dear Trolls. You really think I look like "Mr. Clean" ? Please. He never looked THIS clean. Sorry not sorry my unapologetically rockin' my crown triggers you. Proud #alopecian pic.twitter.com/rcVTRsuply — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) February 6, 2020

Earlier in an interview with an international media outlet, Pressley also said that her twists had become such a synonymous and conflated part of not only of her personal identity but her political brand as well. She further opened up about her condition and said that it is important for her that she becomes transparent about her 'new normal' and living with alopecia. Pressley also received outpouring support from her fellow Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar as well.

Cortez in an earlier tweet wrote, “Could you imagine losing all your hair on the eve of an enormously public day? And then turning that intensely intimate ordeal to make space for others? Ayanna, you are a living blessing”.

'Absolutely stunning'

Pressley's recent tweet has also received a lot of love and support from several netizens and of course from Cortez as well. A Twitter user wrote, “trolls are just mad that they have to live their lives as trolls while you get to be your amazing self. thanks for being you”. Another user wrote, “My 9yo daughter wants to tell you to “believe in yourself!” “You look gorgeous and you are a brilliant congresswoman,” added another.

Don’t pay any mind to them sis - They’re just mad because you pull off any & every look thrown at you, meanwhile they can’t even put on a hat on their head without looking like baby peanut 🥜 🎩 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 6, 2020

As someone who struggled with severe alopecia as a teenager, I wish there had been more people who were in the public eye who visibly owned their condition. Go Ayanna! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/rQf1wezwLE — Adele-Momoko Fraser (@AMFraserNBCSKY) February 7, 2020

I don’t agree with you politically even remotely, but making fun of you for having alopecia and choosing to embrace your natural self is ridiculous.



We should be debating ideas, not trying to tear each other down for things we can’t control.



I wish you the best on your journey. — Freckled Liberty 🇺🇸 (@FreckledLiberty) February 6, 2020

Ayanna stay strong ignore the IGNORANCE they can’t help themselves those are folks who have NOTHING to offer in life. — 💜➰𝔔 𝔲 𝔢 𝔢 𝔫▪️𝔇 𝔢 𝔢 ➰💜 (@elephantgurl24) February 6, 2020

I do not like your politics, but I LOVE the message you're sending to these haters! God bless & keep up the good fight on people that put your looks down.



Rock that crown! ♥️ — That's What She Said (@LiberalFodder) February 6, 2020

Screw them. You rock what you got because what you got rocks!!!!!!😍😍 — Shawn 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@Tyrionical) February 6, 2020

