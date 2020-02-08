The Debate
US Congresswoman With Alopecia Shuts Trolls Calling Her 'Mr. Clean'

Rest of the World News

Ayanna Pressley, a Congresswoman for Massachusetts, revealed that she is totally bald due to alopecia. In a tweet, she responded to the trolls that mocked her.

Congresswoman

Ayanna Pressley, a Congresswoman for Massachusetts, US, wore her hair in a signature protective style, however, recently she revealed that she is totally bald due to alopecia. Since then she has been targeted by trolls and has reportedly been also called names like 'Mr Clean', a bald brand mascot. However, Pressley in a recent tweet responded to the trolls and also to those who mocked her. 

Earlier in an interview with an international media outlet, Pressley also said that her twists had become such a synonymous and conflated part of not only of her personal identity but her political brand as well. She further opened up about her condition and said that it is important for her that she becomes transparent about her 'new normal' and living with alopecia. Pressley also received outpouring support from her fellow Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar as well. 

Cortez in an earlier tweet wrote, “Could you imagine losing all your hair on the eve of an enormously public day? And then turning that intensely intimate ordeal to make space for others? Ayanna, you are a living blessing”. 

'Absolutely stunning'

Pressley's recent tweet has also received a lot of love and support from several netizens and of course from Cortez as well. A Twitter user wrote, “trolls are just mad that they have to live their lives as trolls while you get to be your amazing self. thanks for being you”. Another user wrote, “My 9yo daughter wants to tell you to “believe in yourself!” “You look gorgeous and you are a brilliant congresswoman,” added another. 

