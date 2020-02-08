US Man Posts Dance Video For Every Day His Premature Son Spends In Hospital

A US man has won hearts on the internet after he started posting a dance video on TikTok video for every day his premature son spent in the hospital. Chris Askew’s son was born 10 weeks premature and was admitted to NCUI at Winnie Plamer Hospital in Orlando Florida.

Dylan was born premature

On January 12, Danielle, Askew’s wife suffered a partial placental abruption, a pregnancy complication in which the placenta detaches from the uterus and gave birth to Dylan, who weighed just a little over than our pounds.

After Dylan got admitted to the hospital, the 42-year-old man found a way to cheer his newborn son as he gains weights and recovers. He decided to post dance video on TikTok for every day his son remains in hospital. His videos have also found a connection to his relatives as well as other parents at the Hospital.

Askew, who is a firefighter have been posting videos daily with the caption, ‘Dancing till my son leave NICU.’ The videos, which also feature his colleagues, friends and the hospital staff show the father of four dancing on the same music but in different settings. According to media reports, Dylan would be discharged from the hospital in about in two to three weeks.

