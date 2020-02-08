Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

US Man Posts Dance Video For Every Day His Premature Son Spends In Hospital

US News

Us man has won heart on the internet after he started posting a dance video on TikTok video for every day his premature son spent in the hospital.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

A US man has won hearts on the internet after he started posting a dance video on TikTok video for every day his premature son spent in the hospital. Chris Askew’s son was born 10 weeks premature and was admitted to NCUI at Winnie Plamer Hospital in Orlando Florida. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Askew (@askew_real_estate) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Askew (@askew_real_estate) on

Dylan was born premature

On January 12, Danielle, Askew’s wife suffered a partial placental abruption, a pregnancy complication in which the placenta detaches from the uterus and gave birth to Dylan, who weighed just a little over than our pounds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Askew (@askew_real_estate) on

After Dylan got admitted to the hospital, the 42-year-old man found a way to cheer his newborn son as he gains weights and recovers. He decided to post dance video on TikTok for every day his son remains in hospital. His videos have also found a connection to his relatives as well as other parents at the Hospital. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Askew (@askew_real_estate) on

Read: Fresno Airport Fires Employees For Filming Tiktok Video On The Job

Read: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza's TikTok Videos Take Internet By Storm

Askew, who is a firefighter have been posting videos daily with the caption, ‘Dancing till my son leave NICU.’  The videos, which also feature his colleagues, friends and the hospital staff show the father of four dancing on the same music but in different settings. According to media reports, Dylan would be discharged from the hospital in about in two to three weeks. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Askew (@askew_real_estate) on

Read: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Fans Recreate Famous Scene On TikTok, Watch

Read: LeBron James Takes Over Internet After Dancing On TikTok With His Son Bryce: WATCH

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRESIDENT KOVIND CASTS HIS VOTE
KEY SEATS AND NOTABLE CONTESTS
PM MODI ON DELHI ELECTIONS
BRIDEGROOM SPOTTED CASTING VOTE
RAVINDRA JADEJA'S ROCKETING THROW
MANISH SISODIA ON CASTING HIS VOTE