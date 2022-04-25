US Defence Secy Believes Ukraine Can Win War Against Russia If They Have 'right Equipment'

On concluding the secretive visit to Kyiv, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday stated that he believes Ukraine has the potential to bog down Russia if it is provided with the "right equipment." Without clarifying what type of equipment he deemed fit for the war, Austin went on to add that Kyiv would also emerge victorious if it offered the "right support." The Pentagon chief made the deliberations while speaking to reporters from an undisclosed location in Poland. He was accompanied by US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

“In terms of their ability to win - the first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so, they believe that we can win. We believe that we - they - can win, if they have the right equipment, the right support, and we're going to do everything we can and continue to do everything we can,” Austin noted, as quoted by CNN.

It is pertinent to mention that both the diplomats were returning from their hushed visit to Kyiv where they met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday. The meeting was announced by Zelenskyy earlier this week without any follow-up confirmation by the US State or Defence Department. The unannounced visit was the first such from the US since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. As of now, Blinken is set to return to Washington while Austin will head for Ramstein, Germany to meet defence ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)

Zelenskyy thanks US diplomats for 'unprecedented' aid

US diplomats came bearing gifts for Ukraine to help Kyiv strengthen its fight against Russia. Austin and Blinken jointly announced $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries. Among this, $322 million has been allotted to Ukraine alone, with the remaining being split among NATO member states who have provided Ukraine with critical military aid. This money comes atop the previous two disbursements of $800 million in military aid. However, both are different since the current amount will be offered to Ukraine in cash so that they are able to purchase their equipment of choice.

Apart from this, the US also offered $165 million worth of non-US-made ammo fit for Soviet-era weapons. The total military assistance from Washington thus stands at $3.7 billion since February 24.

Referring to the aforementioned assistance, Zelenskyy on Monday thanked the US for its "unprecedented" package. "I would like to thank President (Joe) Biden personally and on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people for his leadership in supporting Ukraine, for his personal clear position. To thank all the American people, as well as the Congress for their bicameral and bipartisan support. We see it. We feel it," he said, as quoted by the Ukrainian President's office. Zelenskyy also reportedly discussed sanctions against Russia and security guarantees.

(Image: AP)