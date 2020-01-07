US Embassy In China Warns Americans Over Pneumonia Outbreak

US Embassy in China warned Americans as the country grapples with a mysterious pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan. On Tuesday, the Embassy issued a health alert urging Americans travelling to the Chinese city to practice regular precautions. The embassy on its official page wrote, “U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Watch Level 1 Alert (be aware and practice usual precautions) for a pneumonia outbreak of unknown cause Wuhan, China.”

"Seek immediate medical help"

In the alert that was posted, authorities have urged Americans to be aware of the disease. The alert stated that people travelling to Wuhan should avoid animals, animal markets as well as animal products. It also advised citizens to avoid contact with sick people and frequently wash their hands with soap and water. The embassy also provided guidelines to people in case they feel sick. The instructions asked them to seek medical care immediately and cover their mouths or hands with a tissue or their sleeves instead of their hands adding that people should avoid travelling if they fall sick.

Since the start of December, hospitals in the Wuhan have admitted 27 patients with viral pneumonia of unknown origin, all patients from the particular Huanan seafood market. The doctors are yet to identify which virus is causing the epidemic. The State Health Authorities said that the patients suffer a fever higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit which has similar characteristics of pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome present in imaging findings.

On December 31, the Health Authorities said that they are investigating 27 cases of viral pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan after the rumours were spread on social media which suggests the epidemic could be linked to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Out of the total people infected, seven were in critical condition and 18 were in stable condition, according to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on Tuesday on its Weibo social media account. The reports said that the conditions of two other patients is improving slowly and they would soon be discharged from the hospital.