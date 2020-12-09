US Envoy Expresses Concern Over Religious Freedom In France, Cautions President Macron

US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom, Sam Brownback on Tuesday expressed concern about the situation in France and President Emmanuel Macron's "heavy-handed" approach in dealing with radical Islam. Brownback called on the French government to work together with religious leaders in identifying problem areas and not get into disagreements with religious groups. Brownback said that countries do best when they indulge in constructive engagements with religious groups.

"I’m concerned obviously for what’s taking place in France, and our view of it is that you’ve got – the government’s role is to protect religious freedom. You cannot practice your faith violently, or, I mean, there’s going to be consequences to that. But if you’re peacefully practicing your faith, you’re entitled to practice that faith as you see fit. When you get heavy-handed in situations, the situation can get worse," Brownback said during a press briefing on December 8.

Crackdown in France

Macron's government started a nationwide crackdown on what it calls "radical Islam" after a series of terrorist attacks rocked the country earlier this year. A French history teacher named Samuel Paty was beheaded by a 17-year-old boy after he showed a controversial art to his pupils in one of his classes. The incident sparked outrage across the world which triggered the French government to take action against various religious groups in the country.

However, Macron's action garnered a lot of criticism from the Muslim world, especially from Turkey and Pakistan, who condemned his government's move accusing France of targetting ethnic minorities and being Islamophobic. Macron's action also attracted critical reporting in English-speaking countries, including in the US, following which the French President hit out at the media accusing them of legitimising violence.

Meanwhile, Brownback on Tuesday announced the list of nations designated by the United States as countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging in systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations. The list includes China, Pakistan, Myanmar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, Eritrea, Turkmenistan, etc.

