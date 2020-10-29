Mike Pompeo Calls China The 'gravest Threat' To Religious Freedom

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has launched yet another verbal attack on China and called the Asian country as the “gravest threat” to the future of religious freedom. As one of the most senior officials in US President Donald Trump administration departed from India to start his visits to Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Indonesia and eventually Vietnam, Pompeo attacked the Chinese Communist Praty for its treatment of Uighur Muslim minority in the remote area of Xinjiang.

While addressing the world’s biggest Muslim population in Indonesia, on October 29, Pompeo said that CCP has unleashed a “war against people” from all faiths, including Muslims, Buddhists, Christians among others. In a speech to a major Muslim organisation the Nahdlatul Ulama, the US Secretary of State called the CCP “atheist” and lashed out on the administration for its attempt to defend the “brutalisation” of the Muslim minority in China.

.@SecPompeo: “The gravest threat to the future of religious freedom is the Chinese Communist Party’s war against the people of all faiths: Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, and Falun Gong practitioners alike.” pic.twitter.com/mITCOIp3HY — Department of State (@StateDept) October 29, 2020

"The atheist Chinese communist party has tried to convince the world that its brutalisation of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang is necessary as counter-terrorism or poverty alleviation," he added.

The United Nations (UN) has estimated that there are nearly one million Muslims who have been detained in the Asian country’s remote region. Meanwhile, activists claim that several human rights violations are taking place in Xinjiang. But, China has categorically denied all allegations and claims that the camps in the area are set up to provide ‘vocational training’ to tackle extremism.

Pompeo says ‘look at the facts’

On China’s denial, Pompeo said that there is no justification for the ill-treatment of Uighur Muslims including forcing the people in so-called ‘detention’ camps to eat pork during Islam’s holy month. While addressing the people in Indonesia, Pompeo urged them to “look at the facts” and not pay heed to CCP’s false assurance. He said, "The Chinese Communist Party has tried to convince Indonesians to look away from the torments your fellow Muslims are suffering... Search your hearts. Look at the facts," before adding “Think about what you know of how an authoritarian government treats those who resist its rule."

Live now! @SecPompeo delivers a speech at Nahdlatul Ulama/Gerakan Pemuda Ansor, in Jakarta, Indonesia. https://t.co/RKwZhfn307 — Department of State (@StateDept) October 29, 2020

