US Envoy John Kerry Likely To Visit India Soon To Take Climate Dialogue Forward

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is likely to visit New Delhi soon to take forward the India-US Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue. According to PTI, officials on Tuesday said that Kerry’s visit should take place by the end of this month depending on the COVID-19 situation. Others also said that there are no final fix dates so far.

It is to mention that the India-US Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue was formally launched by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Kerry in the capital in September last year. Back then, Yadav had said that dialogue will not only strengthen bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but will also help in demonstrating how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

India on track to achieve Paris agreement and COP26 commitments

Meanwhile, the news of Kerry’s visit to India comes just days after the climate ministers of the two nations held a telephonic conversation. After the phone call, Yadav said that the US and India have agreed to take forward the climate dialogue launched in September last year. The Union Minister informed that he had a productive talk with Kerry. He added that India is on track to achieve the Paris Accord and COP 26 commitments in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's LIFE mantra.