US, EU Express 'grave Concern' Over China's Growing Actions Towards Taiwan

On Thursday, December 2, the United States and the European Union (EU) expressed "grave concern" over China's growing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas, as well as towards Taiwan. They claimed that Beijing's actions directly harm their security. They expressed their views in a joint statement released following the second high-level meeting of the US-EU dialogue on China. The statement echoed an "increasingly convergent" US and EU perspectives on Beijing, reported KYODO News. In Washington, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and European External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino discussed the growing threats by Chinese actions.

They discussed allegations of human rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang and Hong Kong's deteriorating democracy. In the joint statement, both leaders also expressed "deep concern over China's worrisome and unilateral actions in the South and East China Seas, as well as the Taiwan Strait, which undermine regional peace and security. Sherman and Sannino reiterated the need of promoting international law-abiding freedom of navigation and overflight. They also advocated for supply chain diversification and strengthening, ostensibly to lessen economic reliance on China.

The complexity of our respective relationships with the PRC only underscores the importance of the United States’ continued consultation and coordination with the #EU. That is the purpose of our dialogue on China and our ongoing work as partners. https://t.co/pLbsV2c2Zd pic.twitter.com/jAZNKllOgw — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) December 2, 2021

US-EU to have next high-level conference in 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the two leaders also emphasised the necessity of diplomacy with China in areas where cooperation is possible, such as North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, as well as climate change. The US and EU decided to have the next high-level conference in the middle of 2022. The first was held in Brussels in May. According to a US State Department official, who previewed the dialogue, the latest joint statement is "robust," addressing subjects far larger and more extensive than the joint document released after the first meeting in the month of May, reported the news outlet.

Earlier on Wednesday, December 1, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose a severe threat to Japan's security and the Japan-United States alliance, and urged China to think twice before initiating any military action. Delivering an online speech on Taiwan-Japan relations, Abe stated that an armed invasion of Taiwan would surely pose a major threat to Japan, given its proximity to Taiwan. However, reacting to this, the Chinese foreign ministry summoned Japan's ambassador to Beijing to express its protest. The Chinese foreign ministry stated that Abe's remarks openly "attacked China's sovereignty" and gave unabashed support to Taiwan independence movements. He also termed the remarks as "erroneous," reported news agency, Sputnik.

(Image: AP)