US Extends Support To Lithuania Amid Chinese Coercion To Close Taiwan Embassy In Vilnius

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on December 29, held a telephonic conversation with his counterparts from Germany, France and the United Kingdom. During the conversation, the leaders expressed their solidarity with Lithuania amid the escalating “political pressure and economic coercion” by China, the United States State Department Spokesperson said in a press statement. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian rejected the actions of China,

“They highlighted their solidarity with Lithuania in the face of escalating political pressure and economic coercion by the People’s Republic of China and rejected those practices,” Ned Price said in a press statement.

Furthermore, the US Secretary of State with his counterparts also discussed the importance of coordination to ‘deter” any further aggression by the Russian side against Ukraine. During the conversation, the foreign ministers reiterated their “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In addition, the leaders expressed concern over the speed of developments in Iran’s nuclear program. Moreover, they had a discussion over Libya’s efforts to organize elections and agreed on the importance of holding the electoral process without any delay.

Lithuania closes its embassy in China

On December 15, Lithuanian authorities informed that it had closed its embassy in China, according to AP. The decision of Lithuania comes amid the spat as the country has allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius. The Lithuania Foreign Ministry in the statement stated that the discussions on the technical aspects of the operations of Lithuania’s diplomatic representation in China and Beijing’s representation in Lithuania. Furthermore, the Foreign Ministry added that they were ready to continue talks with China in order to restore the functions of the embassy. After Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open its representative office in the country, China called on Lithuania to end their ties with Taiwan. China further blamed Lithuania for reducing diplomatic ties from the ambassadorial level with the EU-member nation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian highlighted that Lithuania needs to “immediately put right its mistake” of allowing Taiwan to open its representative office that China claims as its own territory.

“Discussions are ongoing on the technical aspects of the operation of Lithuania’s diplomatic representation in China and China’s representation in Lithuania pending China’s decision to renew the accreditation of Lithuanian diplomats in China,” the Lithuania Foreign Ministry said as per AP.

