US Financial, Weapons Aid In Ukraine Weakening Resolve In Indo-Pacific With China: Report

United States' financial package to Ukraine amounting to more than $40 billion might risk making it a direct party to the Ukrainian conflict, Moscow has warned, according to an American newspaper. America's relentless arms supply, and financial and military support for Ukraine might prove to be a problem with respect to its clout in Asia, the paper noted, adding that the focus on East Asia, is "more important to Americans’ prosperity than Ukraine".

The US is "threatened by a far more powerful rival in China," and its dedication in Ukraine may be weakening its geopolitical focus on East Asian policies.

“On the populist side, the best argument for limiting America’s involvement in Ukraine is likewise not ideological but strategic: that the United States is burning through munitions so quickly that it might be weakening Washington’s deterrence capacity in East Asia in the short term,” the paper, as reviewed by Russia's state-run news agency Sputnik, maintained.

NDS labels China 'greatest danger to American security'

The newspaper, in its stern rhetoric, suggested on Sunday, that the Biden administration shall attempt to "wall off the war from the United States," adding that the raging conflicts "distort everything in its path".

Biden administration's support for Ukraine is "not as an open-ended ideological mission but as a limited defense of national sovereignty and a demonstration of US military strength," it continued. In October, US defense strategy (NDS) labelled rival China as the "greatest danger to American security". Pentagon described China as posing the most consequential and systemic challenge on the globe, while it described Russia as an acute threat.

The 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS) document realigned the United States' strategic and military goals that were first unveiled in 2018, stating that the “inter-state strategic competition, not terrorism, is now the primary concern in US national security.”

The new strategies focus on strengthening the US Department of Defense's readiness to act urgently to sustain and strengthen military deterrence, with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the "pacing challenge".

In its National Guard training initiative launched in 2002, the US added 15 of the 36 Asia-Pacific nations to the program that included Bangladesh, Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tonga, and Vietnam. US blamed PRC for seeking to undermine its alliances and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, and yet its $1.7 trillion spending bill, and the weapons supply in Ukraine not only further aggravates the Ukrainian conflict, as per the paper, but also makes the country directly complicit in the war.