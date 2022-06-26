US 'glad' Over India's Participation At G7 Summit As Energy, Food Security Talks On Agenda

The US is 'glad' that India is taking part in the G7 summit as deliberations with New Delhi will include climate change, energy, and food security, said US Defence Department spokesperson John Kirby during a press briefing on the agenda of the much-awaited global forum of world's richest economies. He clarified that India's invitation to the Group of Seven (G7) stemmed from the "deep and diverse" relations and not to wean them away from Russian oil amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war. Sullivan further stated that the G7 leaders hope to unify around a set of common principles and initiatives with India and not coax them away from "other association or partnership."

"We are glad India is coming there is a lot to discuss on agenda with India," Kirby said.

"We have a very deep and diverse partnership with them (India), even in the defence world," the Pentagon spokesperson responded when asked if the US is witnessing any movement on India's part to be more supportive of global efforts to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for the war waged in Ukraine.

Kirby further stated that Washington and its G7 partners will allow Indian leaders to "speak for themselves" amid discontent over New Delhi's stance on Putin's behaviour in east Europe. Discussions with India are "not to try them splinter off from any other association or partnership (indicatively Russia) that it might have. That is not the goal here. The goal is to unify around a set of common principles and initiatives," Kirby clarified.

Despite US' dissatisfaction with India over its stance on the war in the initial days and New Delhi purchasing oil from Russia at discounted rates, Washington eventually made peace with the fact that every country should make decisions for itself. For the unversed, India has abstained from voting in two UN decrees, including deploration of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden in one instance had called India's stance "shaky". Nevertheless, on Friday, Kirby underscored that although the US values bilateral relations with India ...but we want as much pressure internationally on Russia as possible."

PM Modi arrives in Germany for G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just arrived in Germany to attend the G7 convention in response to the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Berlin is hosting the summit this season after it assumed the presidency of the group in January 2022. PM Modi was welcomed in Bavarian style after he landed at the Munich airport. Apart from meeting the 7 leaders- UK PM Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Scholz, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida- together, PM Modi will also have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the main event.

(Image: AP)