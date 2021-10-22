US, India Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Combating Looming Cyber Crime Threats: Report

In a key development, the United States and India have agreed to enhance their cooperation in the field of combating cybercrime, telemarketing fraud and consumer protection as online security takes global centre stage. On Thursday, the Consumer Protection Division of the US Justice Department (DoJ) released a statement laying bare the need to urgently tackle technology-based crimes through faster information and evidence sharing. Providing a thrust to the aim, Washington announced that it will bolster its ‘law enforcement co-operation' with New Delhi.

Notably, the announcement come days after the Deputy Assistant Attorney General of DoJ (Consumer Protection Department) met with FBI and CBI officials in New Delhi. During the meeting, the officials discussed “means for combating emerging crime trends, including fighting rising telemarketing fraud”, as per a release by DoJ. It is worth mentioning that cybercrimes in India hit a new high in 2020, marking an increase of 11. 8%, as per a report by Crime in India 2020.

“In their meetings, the parties affirmed their shared commitment to strengthen cooperation in combating crime, specifically with respect to efforts to investigate and prosecute cyber-enabled financial frauds and global telemarketing frauds, including international robocalls and communications.

Yet another ransomware attack strikes the US

America’s one of the largest candy corn makers Ferrara Candy Co. that makes Halloween treat staples has been hit by a ransomware attack that has now impacted its daily operations. Many of the systems across the company’s facilities suffered a shutdown earlier yesterday whilst Halloween is around the corner. The waxy, tri-coloured confectionary is one of the many leading food giants that has been the latest victim in a series of ransomware attacks that have hit the food corporations in the United States in recent months.

US to hold meet on tackling ransomware attacks

United States’ top national security advisers plan to convene a virtual meeting with leading global executives and officials from at least 30 countries to tackle the growing threat of ransomware and other cybercrime posed by extortionist hackers, the White House had said earlier this month. "President Biden will bring together 30 countries at a 'Counter-Ransomware Initiative' to accelerate our cooperation in combatting cybercrime, improving law enforcement collaboration, stemming the illicit use of cryptocurrency, and engaging on these issues," agencies, citing a White House statement, reported on October 1. The White House also informed that the Biden-administration "will be marshalling a whole-of-nation effort to confront cyber threats."

Representative Image: Pixabay