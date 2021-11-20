US May Repatriate Some Afghan Refugees Held At Its Military Facility In Kosovo: Report

US officials have warned that if Afghan evacuees held at a US military installation in Kosovo fail to pass the vetting procedure, they may be sent back to Afghanistan by the Biden administration, as per the reports of CNN. According to the officials, returning to Afghanistan is only one option because the US has yet to come up with a comprehensive plan for how to deal with the problem of where to resettle Afghans if they don't pass the US security clearance process.

Hundreds of Afghans are left at a military base in Kosovo that was evacuated following the US's tumultuous departure in August. According to CNN, approximately 70,000 people have arrived in the United States, while others have been cleared to travel to third partner countries. Those whose cases require more further vetting are being sent to Camp Bondsteel in eastern Kosovo. According to CNN, many evacuees transferred to Bondsteel for processing have been cleared and gone on to the United States.

Afghans wishing to start new lives in America must first complete the security screening

Emily Horne, a spokesman for the National Security Council, stated that Afghans wishing to start new lives in America must first complete the security screening and vetting procedures and receive essential immunizations before they are allowed to enter the United States, according to CNN. She further said that some people have been highlighted for additional screening by their counterterrorism, intelligence or law enforcement personnel proves that their system is functioning.

According to CNN, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that these Afghan evacuees would be allowed to be resettled in the United States or in third countries as appropriate. On the other hand, a senior administration official stated that there is at least a distinct potential that there will be some further reduced group that will require work to relocate in a way that is secure, humane, and suitable for the Aghgans.

Qatar will house up to 8,000 Afghans

Qatar is committed to enabling the temporary settlement of Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants from Afghanistan and to serving as a transit country between Afghanistan and the United States, according to Khaama Press. It will house up to 8,000 Afghans on its two military bases.

