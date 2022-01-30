US' Nancy Pelosi Discusses Security, Economic Issues & China With Taiwanese VP

During a virtual conference that lasted around 30 minutes, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed security and economic issues, as well as China, with Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te. Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's ambassador to the United States, said after the meeting on Friday that the bilateral talks lasted around 30 minutes and that the topics discussed included security, economics, and shared values, according to Focus Taiwan.

Pelosi had voiced worry regarding the status and security of the Taiwan Strait, as well as human rights in China, according to Hsiao. Meanwhile, Pelosi backed Taiwan's membership in international organisations, particularly the World Health Organization (WHO). She stated that she had personally emphasised to the WHO Secretary-General on her belief that Taiwan should join the organisation and that its membership is critical in light of its pandemic preparedness efforts.

US could face military conflict with China over Taiwan

The speaker expressed concern over China's human rights situation as well as the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. Security, the economy, and mutual values were among the subjects discussed by the duo, according to Hsiao. Further, China's ambassador to the US warned on Thursday that the United States could face "military conflict" with China over Taiwan's future status.

Qin Gang accused Taiwan of marching down the road to independence in his first one-on-one interview since taking office in Washington, D.C. last July. He went on to say that if the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the US, continue along the path of independence, it will almost certainly result in a military conflict between China and the US.

Despite the fact that American eyes are focused thousands of miles away on a looming conflict in Ukraine, US officials and analysts are getting concerned about Taiwan's ability to defend itself. This week, 39 Chinese military planes flew close to Taiwan, the latest in a series of gray zone tactics. Although no formal treaty mandates it, it is widely assumed that the United States would defend Taiwan in the case of a war.

Moreover, as general ties have deteriorated, the US has become increasingly vociferous in its protection of Uyghurs. President Biden has yet to reverse Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports, and US officials have exchanged heated words with Chinese counterparts. China has long sought unification with Taiwan and has refused to abandon its use of force to achieve that goal. The United States has stated that it expects the situation to be resolved peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP/Twitter