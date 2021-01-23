Afghan Welcomes Joe Biden's Plan To Review US-Taliban Deal

As Joe Biden's administration said it will review the US-Taliban deal, top Afghan official on January 23 welcomed the newly minted President’s decision and said that the outcome of the review should be a truce to end attacks in the war-ravaged country. Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the President will assess whether the Taliban is reducing violence in keeping with its side of the agreement in the Afghan peace accord. Sullivan also said that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort which will aim to help the two sides achieve a “durable and just political settlement and permanent ceasefire”.

Following Sullivan’s statement, Afghanistan's acting minister of state for peace, Abdullah Khenjani said, “It is expected the review will lead to the demand of the Afghan people, which is an immediate stop to violence and achieving permanent peace”.

Khanjani said, “The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan welcomes the decision of the new US Administration to evaluate the Doha Agreement between the United States and the Taliban”.

کلیپ تصویری عبدالله خنجانی، سرپرست وزارت دولت در امور صلح و معین هماهنگی، پالیسی و استراتیژیک این وزارت:



جمهوری اسلامی افغانستان از تصمیم اداره جدید ایالات متحده امریکا مبنی بر ارزیابی توافقنامه دوحه میان ایالات متحده امریکا و طالبان استقبال می‌کند. pic.twitter.com/iE2YCjPY6t — State Ministry for Peace - Afghanistan (@SMP_AF) January 23, 2021

READ: Group: Billions In Aid Needed To Help Afghan Kids In 2021

US to review 2020 US-Taliban agreement

Last year, the United States had struck a deal with the Taliban in Qatar and began withdrawing its troops in return for security guarantees from the militants and a commitment to kickstarting peace talks with the Afghan government. But now the Biden administration officials are to reevaluate the pact as violence across Afghanistan has increased despite the Taliban and Afghan government engaging in those talks since September in Doha. Sullivan made it clear the US’ intention to review the 2020 agreement, including reduction of violence and to engage in “meaningful negotiations with all the stakeholders”.

READ: Biden Administration To Review US-Taliban Deal

As part of the deal, the US committed to withdrawing its 12,000 troops within 14 months. There are currently only 2,500 American troops left in the country. The Taliban committed to preventing other groups, including Al Qaeda, from using Afghan soil to recruit, train or fundraise toward activities that threaten the US or its allies. The Taliban has stopped attacks on international forces as part of the historic deal, however, it continued to fight the Afghan government.

During a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib, discussed US support for protecting the "extraordinary gains" made by Afghan women, girls and minority groups as part of the peace process. It is worth noting that under the Taliban’s rule n the 1990s, women were not allowed to study or work. The US officials committed to consulting closely with the Afghan government, NATO allies and regional partners regarding a collective strategy to support a stable, sovereign and secure future for the war-torn country.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ: Taliban Terrorists Kill 13 Local Police Personnel In Herat Province: Report

READ: New Round Of Afghan-Taliban Peace Talks Off To A Slow Start