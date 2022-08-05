The United States offered a “serious proposal” to Moscow to free American basketball star Brittney Griner who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, said White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Thursday. Griner, who is a double Olympic winner, was found guilty in Russia of possessing and smuggling drugs after she admitted to possessing cannabis oil. A Russian court not only sentenced her to nine years in prison but also imposed a fine of one million rubles ($16,590).

Following Griner’s sentencing, during a press conference, Kirby said, “What I can tell you is that we put forth a serious proposal. And I know everybody is making some assumptions here about what that proposal is; I won’t go into detail about it."

He added, “But it’s a serious proposal. We urge them to accept it. They should have accepted it weeks ago when we first made it.”

Even though the US National Security Adviser refused to provide details of the “serious” proposal it gave to Russia, media reports have suggested that Washington is offering a prisoner swap involving Russia’s Viktor Bout, known as the “merchant of death” and is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States. Bout could be reportedly transferred to Russia by Washington in exchange for Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail in Russia over spying charges.

Biden calls Griner’s sentencing ‘unacceptable’

While US-Russia ties were already tense over Washington supporting Ukraine in war, the issue of a prisoner exchange between both countries also gained momentum in recent days. Russia on Thursday sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison over drug smuggling as US President Joe Biden called the ruling "unacceptable".

Biden issued a statement saying, “Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It's unacceptable and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates.”

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also among several other senior American officials to condemn Griner’s sentencing. She said, “The wrongful detainment and unjust sentencing of Brittney Griner are brazen and unacceptable violations of the rule of law by Putin. Russia must release her immediately.”

“Congress supports and stands with President Biden in making the release of Brittney Griner a priority, and our prayers are with Brittney’s wife, Cherelle, and their entire family. We will continue to support the Administration as it works to bring her, Paul Whelan, and others unjustly detained in Russia and around the world home to their country and to their loved ones,” she added.

Image: AP