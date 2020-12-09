US Postal Service Honours Achievements & Culture Of Asian Americans; To Release New Stamps

Inspired by the achievements and culture of Asian Americans, the United States postal service will be releasing three new stamps next year. According to a press release, the stamp program of 2021 commemorates Missouri statehood, Japanese Americans who fought in World War II and Chien-Shiung Wu, who is one of the most influential American nuclear physicists of the 20th century. Fun issuances include Western Wear, Backyard Games, Espresso Drinks, a stamp showcasing a visual riddle, and four Message Monster stamps with self-adhesive accessories. The program also includes Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses, the last of the popular Lighthouse stamp series.

Upcoming stamps

The US Postal Service Stamp Services Director William Gicker said, “A handwritten letter shows the recipient how much you care. The stamp you choose to adorn your envelope adds an extra important touch”. He added, “The new 2021 stamps are designed to look beautiful on your envelopes, to be educational and to appeal to collectors and pen pals around the world. As always, the program offers a variety of subjects celebrating American culture and history, and this year, we made a special effort to include a little fun.'' The partial list has been released. However, it can be changed in future. Here is a look at few of the pieces from the list:

(Image Credits: about.usps.com)

Lunar New Year • Year of the Ox

This stamp has been designed by art director Antonio Alcalá with original art by Camille Chew. Calling to mind the elaborately decorated masks used in the dragon or lion dances often performed during Lunar New Year parades, these three-dimensional masks are a contemporary take on the long tradition of paper-cut folk art crafts created during this auspicious time of year.

(Image Credits: about.usps.com)

Chien-Shiung Wu

Chien-Shiung Wu (1912-1997) was one of the most influential nuclear physicists of the 20th century. In a career spanning more than 40 years in a field dominated by men, she established herself as the authority on conducting precise and accurate research to test fundamental theories of physics. Art Director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with original art by Kam Mak.

(Image Credits: about.usps.com)

Garden Beauty

Garden Beauty celebrates America's love of flowers and gardens with 10 new stamp designs in a booklet of 20. The stamps include a pink flowering dogwood; a rose-pink and white tulip; an allium, or ornamental onion; a pink and white Asiatic lily; a magenta dahlia; a yellow and pink American lotus; a pink moth orchid with mottled petals; a pink and white sacred lotus; an orange and yellow tulip; and a yellow moth orchid with a pink center.

(Image Credits: about.usps.com)

Brush Rabbit

The Postal Service features a brush rabbit (Sylvilagus bachmani) on this beautiful new additional-ounce stamp, available on a pane of 20 or in a coil of 100. The pencil-and-watercolor illustration is from preexisting artwork by designer and illustrator Dugald Stermer.

(Image Credits: about.usps.com)

Go for Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WWII

With this commemorative stamp, the Postal Service recognizes the contributions of Japanese American soldiers, some 33,000 altogether, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II. The stamp, printed in the intaglio method, is based on a photograph. “Go for Broke” was the motto of the all-Japanese American 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team and came to represent all Japanese American units formed during World War II.

(Image Credits: about.usps.com)

Espresso Drinks

America’s love for coffee is celebrated with four new stamps in a booklet of 20. Four digital illustrations feature cups of four different drinks: caffe latte, espresso, caffe mocha and cappuccino. The names of the espresso drinks appear in art-deco-inspired lettering above or below each cup. Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamps with original artwork by Terry Allen.

(Image Credits: about.usps.com)