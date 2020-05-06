'Nobody Has Taken It Harder Than Me': Donald Trump's Statement Of Grief On US Covid Deaths

As the worst affected country by COVID-19 pandemic, as the United States grapples with the deadly virus, US President Donald Trump has said that the government is doing everything it can to fight the pandemic. In a word of intended grief and empathy towards those mourning the loss of their loved ones due to the pandemic, the US President said, "We love you and we are with you", adding in characteristic fashion that "There is nobody, I don't sleep at night just thinking about it, there is nobody that's taken it harder than me, but at the same time I have to get this enemy defeated and that's what we are doing."

READ | Warren Buffet Confident Of Economic Recovery Of US As He Dumps Major Airlines' Stakes

READ | Only In US? Assault Rifle-bearing Protesters Storm State Govt HQ Against Covid Emergency

"We love you. We're with you," President Trump said to Americans who have lost a loved one to the virus. "There is nobody—I don't sleep at night just thinking about it—there is nobody that's taken it harder than me." pic.twitter.com/XrUB5tsPYk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 5, 2020

While speaking with an international media, Trump spoke about the lives lost to the virus and also briefly mentioned the US economy, assuring that the economy will be 'raging' in future, adding that "no matter how well, those people can never every replace somebody they love, but we are going to have something they will be proud of"

READ | Bill Gates To Fund 7 Most Promising Covid Vaccine Ideas; '1 Year If All Perfect; 2 If Not'

READ | There Were Already 10,000 Covid Cases When We Reported Our First; Came From Europe: NY Guv

The virus that originated in China struck entire Europe like lightening and then found its way to the US. A research study Northeastern University in the US revealed that the virus found its way to New York from Italy. The total tally of infected cases in the US stands at 12,04,479 and over 71,000 deaths reported. New York the new epicenter of the pandemic, alone has over 25,000 deaths.

The US President has blamed China for being discreet in its approach and hiding the severity of the situation due to which the virus became a global crisis. Trump has also slammed the World Health Organisation for its slow action in raising alarm over the pandemic, besides being an accomplice to China.