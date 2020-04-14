Barack Obama Endorses Ex-deputy Joe Biden For Democratic Bid To Challenge Trump

Former US President Barack Obama endorsed his ex-deputy and current presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his White House bid. In a video message posted on Twitter, Obama said he is "proud to endorse my friend Joe Biden for the President of the United States". Biden was Obama's Vice President throughout his two four-year terms (2009-2017) in the White House.

Recalling his 2008 decision to choose Biden as his running mate, Obama said it was "one of my best decisions ever". "I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now... Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through along recovery," Obama said.

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Barack Obama's support for Biden is also seen as a foregone conclusion to the position of Democrats in the Presidential elections of November 2020, after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders ended his campaign and chose to endorse Biden. Biden is now most likely to formally clinch the part's nomination to take on Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

Bernie endorses Biden

Several days after suspending his campaign, Sanders finally announced that he would endorse Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee to defeat Republican US President Donald Trump and acquire the White House The US Presidential elections are scheduled to take place later this year in November, even though they have been surrounded with uncertainties due to coronavirus outbreak. The deadly pathogen that originated in China has now infected over 588,465 people and killed 23,711. All 50 states are currently under the Presidential disaster declaration in a bid to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

