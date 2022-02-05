US: Russian Embassy Labels Ned Price's Criticism Of DW Ban As 'double Standards Policy'

The US Department of State's condemnation of Russia's ban on Germany's Deutsche Welle (DW) broadcaster has now been labelled by the Russian Embassy in Washington as an example of double standards. The Russian Embassy in the United States said on Twitter that a remark by US State Department spokesman Ned Price about Germany's Deutsche Welle media firm implementing reciprocal measures against it is a symptom of a policy of double standards.

The Russian embassy wrote on Twitter, "@StateDeptSpox statement is another example of double standards policy. Where were "high democratic values" when #Berlin banned the satellite and other types of broadcasting of @de_rt_com channel?"

🔻@StateDeptSpox statement is another example of double standards policy. Where were 🇺🇸 "high democratic values" when #Berlin banned the satellite and other types of broadcasting of🟢@de_rt_com channel?

On Friday, Russia closed the Moscow bureau of Deutsche Welle, Germany's international news organisation, and revoked the press credentials of all DW journalists. According to DW, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it was cancelling DW's broadcasting licence in Russia, citing the Russian broadcaster's suspension in Germany as the reason.

Ned Price condemns Russian government's decision to close Deutsche Welle

Notably, the Russian official broadcaster RT DE can no longer function in Germany, prompting the closure of DW's Moscow bureau. Earlier, Ned Price said on Twitter that the US condemns the Russian government's decision to close the Deutsche Welle office in Moscow. He underlined that the US stands in solidarity with Deutsche Welle and Germany.

Russia also commenced creating a list of German representatives involved in the restriction of RT DE’s operation or other pressure on the Russian media operator. They will be barred from entering Russia. Moscow also ordered relevant institutions to consider recognizing Deutsche Welle as a media operator acting as a foreign agent. Moscow will also ban DW’s satellite and other broadcasting in Russia.

Putin accuse US of trying to draw Russia into a war with Ukraine

Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of attempting to drag his country into a conflict in Ukraine. He claimed that America's intention was to exploit a confrontation to justify imposing further sanctions on Russia. Putin also said that the United States was disregarding Russia's worries over NATO's expansion, which Ukraine is willing to join. The US and its allies accuse Russia of plotting an invasion of Ukraine, something Russia has rejected numerous times.

Russia has sent roughly 100,000 troops to Ukraine's border in recent weeks, equipped with everything from tanks and artillery to munitions and air power. It comes eight years after Russia took Ukraine's southern Crimea peninsula and sponsored a deadly uprising in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

