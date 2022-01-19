US Sanctions $200m Military Aid To Ukraine Amid Soaring Fears Of Invasion By Russia

Amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Biden administration on Wednesday sanctioned an additional amount of $200 million to Kyiv. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the hefty amount has been sanctioned to Ukraine in order to boost their military power against Moscow. While speaking to AP, an official on the condition of anonymity said that the aid was approved as part of American efforts to help Ukraine protect itself.

The aid was approved in late December last year. "We are committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs," the official said on the condition of anonymity as he wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meetings in Kyiv.

When AP asked about disclosing further details about the aid, he reportedly denied revealing any points about the aid. Notably, the decision came as the Biden administration hastily sent its top diplomat, Blinkin to Ukraine to solve the issues. According to the news agency, Biden has sent Blinken to Kyiv in order to send Russia a strong message about its intention to invade Ukraine.

According to the US intelligence reports, over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" this year-- a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on multiple occasions. While speaking to media persons on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the US claim as total disinformation.

Joe Biden, Putin's telephonic conversation

It is worth mentioning Biden and Putin in December 2021 held a 30-minute telephonic conversation over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine. According to the statement released by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Phone Call, two leaders spoke frankly for nearly an hour amid growing alarm over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine. During the conversation, President Biden warned his Russian counterpart of imposing sanctions if he tried to invade or destabilise the incumbent Ukraine government. Replying to President Biden, Putin said such a move by the United States could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

(With inputs from AP)