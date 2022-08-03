US Says 'will Not Engage In Saber-rattling’ With China As Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan

As US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has angered China, the Coordinator for strategic communications with the White House National Security Council, John Kirby assured that Washinton "will not engage in sabre-rattling. During a White House press briefing, Kirby said that the US "would not do anything" that will ramp up the already escalated tension between Beijing and Washington. He reiterated that the US wants to keep the channels of communication open with Beijing but added that the US "will not be intimidated" to defend Indo-Pacific against China's constant threats to Taipei.

#WATCH | We'll not engage in sabre-rattling. We will not do anything that will increase the tension. We would like to see the lines of communication with Beijing stay open: US National Security coordinator John Kirby on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan



(Video Source: WH) pic.twitter.com/kTzU0k8cQT — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

In the briefing, Kirby noted, “At the same time, we will not be intimidated... We will continue to support cross-Strait peace; stability; support Taiwan, of course; defend a free and open Indo-Pacific.” He added, “And we’re still going to seek to maintain lines of communication with Beijing.”

US warned China not to aggravate the situation over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Furthermore, the United States warned China not to aggravate the situation while emphasising that no change in the US foreign policy would come from such a trip. Kirby said, “There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit, consistent with long-standing US policy, into some sort of crisis or conflict, or use it as a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Strait", as per a statement from White House.

In the meantime, on Wednesday, US Speaker Pelosi arrived in Taiwan's parliament, hours after she landed in Taipei without prior notice, further disregarding China's repeated warnings, as per media reports.

Previously, Beijing has made it clear that it is opposed to the Speaker's visit to Taiwan and has warned that it will negatively affect China-US relations. Beijing has also pledged to take bold, unyielding measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China voiced a warning during a regular briefing of its foreign ministry on Monday, about the "egregious political impact" due to Pelosi's anticipated visit to the autonomous island that it claims as part of its territory. According to a CNN report, Chinese authorities emphasised that the nation "won't sit by idly" if it believes that its "sovereignty and territorial integrity" are at risk.

In addition, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command recently released a video in which it vowed to "bury incoming enemies" while demonstrating its armament and battle tactics, despite the Chinese military's omission of Taiwan, as per the media reports.

Apart from this, Beijing recently summoned the US ambassador to express displeasure over Nancy Pelosi's travel, which was unusual in recent Chinese history as she became the first US House Speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997.

(Image: AP)